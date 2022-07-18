PX Mart acquisition of RT-Mart approved by FTC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on Friday said that it had conditionally approved supermarket chain PX Mart Co Ltd’s (全聯實業) acquisition of hypermarket operator RT-Mart International Ltd (大潤發).

The overall benefits of the deal are expected to outweigh any disadvantages, the commission said, adding that it has imposed conditions on the deal to protect consumers and competition from possible abuse of PX Mart’s large market share.

The deal is expected to increase product delivery efficiency and reduce premature depletion of stock, the commission said.

A PX Mart Co branch in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of PX Mart Co

The acquisition would also provide a better shopping environment after PX Mart completes renovations to RT-Mart outlets, it added.

Conditions of the deal include limiting retail price hikes to reflect wholesale cost increases, and a restriction on charging suppliers fees beyond what is found in the marketplace.

For instance, the companies are required to allow shelf space to suppliers without charge for at least three years, the commission said.

PX Mart in December last year acquired 95.97 percent of RT-Mart’s shares from France’s Auchan SA and Taiwan’s Ruentex Group (潤泰集團) for NT$11.5 billion (US$384.02 million).

RT-Mart is to continue operating as a separate brand, PX Mart said.