UK consumer spending sputters as sales decline

‘WALKING A FINE LINE’: Almost half of consumers have reduced energy and water use to cope with rising utility costs, which have risen 40 percent

Bloomberg





British retailers reported another drop in sales as record-high inflation kept consumers from spending on discretionary products and services.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said households are reining in spending, with many either downgrading to cheaper brands or slashing items from their grocery lists altogether.

The industry group’s measure of retail sales declined by 1.3 percent from a year earlier in the period through July 2 after a 1.5 percent drop the month before.

People browse stalls at Covent Garden market in London on May 18. Photo: Bloomberg

“Sales volumes are falling to a rate not seen since the depths of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” BRC chief executive officer Helen Dickinson said.

Barclaycard, which manages about one-third of the credit and debit card purchases in the UK, said spending in supermarkets fell 0.8 percent from a year prior, while outlays on essentials increased 4.4 percent.

In a separate report, it also found that spending on non-essentials slowed sharply.

“The outlook continues to be challenging, although good weather might provide a welcome boost in July,” said Susan Barratt, chief executive officer of IDG, which contributed to the survey. “We’re forecasting that food inflation will reach 15 percent this summer.”

Almost half of consumers have begun to reduce their energy and water consumption to cope with rising bills. Utility costs have soared 40 percent from a year earlier, Barclaycard said.

That is reducing the money consumers have for other items.

“As the cost of living crisis continues to deepen, retailers face walking a fine line between protecting margins and further denting consumer confidence,” KPMH UK head of retail Paul Martin said.