Asian shares retreated yesterday, except in Japan, where the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rallied after a landslide parliamentary election victory by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Concerns about global inflation and interruptions to economic activity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are adversely affecting investor sentiment in many parts of the region.
However, the tide may be shifting as more and more market players focus on the economic outlook, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a commentary.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“A recession is not the market’s base outlook, but until proven otherwise, investors will debate the depth of the growth hit, not the likelihood of recession; thus, good economic data is good news for stocks,” he said.
The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1 percent to 26,812.30.
Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in balloting on Sunday, which came two days after the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The Liberal Democratic Party was bound for victory even before the assassination, but some analysts said the shock of Abe’s death was likely to strengthen that trend.
With its partner Komeito party, the ruling coalition raised its combined share in the 248-seat upper house to 146. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida almost certainly stands to rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025, ensuring that the pro-US defense and diplomatic policies of the late Abe and the Liberal Democrats would continue unchanged.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.1 percent to 6,602.20. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.4 percent to 2,340.27.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 3 percent to 21,067.38, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.2 percent to 3,314.60.
Technology shares fell after market regulators in China fined companies for not reporting past transactions as required.
E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) tumbled 6.8 percent, while Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) lost 3.2 percent.
On Sunday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation published a list of 28 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules.
It included five of Alibaba’s transactions and 12 of Tencent’s. For violations in each case, the maximum fine was 500,000 yuan (US$74,541).
Alibaba’s shares had risen 70 percent and Tencent’s were up 18 percent since the middle of March, before yesterday’s losses.
“The dip is likely to be temporary. The market was more wary about the US raising interest rates so sharply, but it’s just been overrun by the new fines,’’ said Francis Lun (藺常念), an investment manager and veteran market commentator in Hong Kong.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey