Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday reported a net profit of NT$4.15 billion (US$139.18 million) for last month and cumulative profit of NT$69.37 billion for the first half of the year, down 67 percent and 20 percent respectively from a year earlier.
The company attributed the decline to Fubon Insurance Co’s (富邦產險) net losses of NT$3.36 billion from compensation for COVID-19 insurance policyholders, compared with a net income of NT$4.29 billion a year earlier.
Its subsidiaries Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) and Fubon Securities Co (富邦證券) registered annual declines of 3.6 percent and 64 percent respectively in net income in the first half due to a global equity rout.
Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co
Bucking the trend, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) reported that net profit expanded 25 percent during the same period to NT$11 billion thanks to interest rate hikes.
Separately, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial services provider by assets, reported that net profit in the first six months of the year declined 46 percent to NT$49 billion from a year earlier.
Subsidiaries Cathay Life Insurance Co’s (國泰人壽) net profit was halved to NT$40.2 billion from a year earlier because of lower investment gains, and Cathay Securities Co’s (國泰證券) net profit fell 34.5 percent to NT$740 million because of reduced local stock transactions.
Like Fubon Insurance, Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險) also registered a net loss of NT$2.3 billion for the first six months, as it paid NT$2.1 billion in compensation to COVID-19 insurance policyholders.
Cathay Century Insurance forecast that its total compensation would hit NT$4.13 billion, and to buttress its financial strength, it had submitted an application to use reserves of NT$2.88 billion to write off the losses, it said.
Its risk-based capital (RBC) ratio stood at 460 percent at the end of last month, higher than the regulatory threshold of 200 percent.
For the first half of this year, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) reported a net profit of NT$13.46 billion, up 10 percent year-on-year, and Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co (國泰投信) reported a record net profit of NT$830 million, up 18 percent annually.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey