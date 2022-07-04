Tesla Inc’s deliveries of electric vehicles fell in the second quarter of this year compared with the first quarter due mainly to a weeks-long closure of its factory in China, the company said on Saturday.
Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to last month, it said in a statement.
That was 27 percent more than in the first quarter of last year, but down 18 percent from the January-to-March quarter and the first such decline in more than two years.
Photo: Reuters
This marks a disappointment for a company that says it is posting strong growth, touting the opening of two new factories this year, in Germany and Texas.
The drop in deliveries was bigger than anticipated by analysts, who had expected 264,000 vehicles to be handed over to buyers, data compiled by FactSet Research Systems Inc showed.
Tesla in April said that supply chain snarls hitting the auto industry in general would keep disrupting the company’s production until the end of the year.
However, it delivered a record number of vehicles in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Tesla had to grapple with the closure of its Shanghai factory for several weeks because of strict lockdown measures due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
In its statement on Saturday, the company said it produced 258,000 vehicles in the second quarter, “despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control.”
It also said last month was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.
Elsewhere in the industry, General Motors Co (GM), Toyota Motor Corp and other automakers in the second quarter suffered a hit to US sales, as supply chain woes continued to crimp inventories, results released on Friday showed.
GM sold 582,401 vehicles in the three months ending Thursday, a drop of 15 percent from the same period last year.
The Michigan-based company said it is holding 95,000 partly built vehicles in need of components that it expects to deliver by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Toyota reported sales of 531,105 vehicles over the same period, a drop of 23 percent compared with the second quarter of last year.
The Japanese firm also cited “ongoing inventory challenges” hindering its dealerships.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to launch its first semiconductor chip facility in the US midwest with support from a state transition assistance package from the Indiana Economic Development Commission, the company said on Tuesday. MediaTek unveiled the new talent development initiative during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, following in the steps of silicon wafer manufacturer GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), which on Monday announced an investment of US$5 billion for an advanced 12-inch factory in Texas. MediaTek said in a statement that it intends to form new research partnerships with Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, to