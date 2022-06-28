Heineken reaches deal to buy Taiwanese brewery

Staff writer, with CNA





Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團).

Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said.

It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed.

Cans of Heineken beer are pictured on a production line at the Heineken NV brewery in Jacarei, Brazil, on June 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed, Heineken said.

Heineken beer was introduced to the Taiwanese market in 1987 and the company’s first Taiwan office was established in 2002.

Headquartered in Taipei, Heineken Taiwan has six offices across the nation, with an annual revenue of NT$6 billion (US$202.62 million), the Dutch company said.

Heineken Taiwan distributes Heineken, Tiger, Strongbow and Edelweiss beer brands.

Taiwan is Heineken’s second-largest export market in the world, after the US, the company said.

As of 2019, Heineken had about 165 breweries in more than 70 countries, company data showed.