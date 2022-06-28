Taiwan’s business climate monitor last month signaled green for a third consecutive month, indicating steady growth, after global inflation and China’s COVID-19 controls had weighed on earlier readings, the National Development Council said yesterday.
The total score of nine constituent readings held steady at 28.
However, challenges loom ahead for exports, which have fared well so far, council research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said.
Photo courtesy of the National Development Council
The council uses a five-color system to depict the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a shift to a stronger or weaker state.
Exports account for 60 to 70 percent of the nation’s GDP, as Taiwan is home to the world’s largest suppliers of chips used in smartphones, laptops, autos, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things applications.
Critical economic barometers such as exports, industrial production and export orders have shown signs of a slowdown, but remain in expansion territory, Wu said.
China’s virus controls have disrupted supply chain flows while the Ukraine war has been pushing up international energy and raw material prices — incidents over which Taiwanese firms do not have any control, he said.
Rising inflationary pressures worldwide have taken a toll on global demand for smartphones, laptops, TVs and vehicles.
Domestic demand, on the other hand, might soon come out of the woods, as local semiconductor companies press ahead with capacity expansion plans, which would shore up private investment, Wu said.
The government’s travel subsidies are to take effect next month, by which time the number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases is expected to have fallen significantly, allowing business activity to recover, he said.
The index of leading indicators, which seeks to project the economic scene in the coming six months, fell 0.7 percent to 99.03, the council said, as almost all sub-indices fell, with the exception of the reading on new construction floor spaces.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic situation, shrank 0.56 percent to 100.64, dragged by almost all components except for the gauge on exports, it said.
The gauge on retail sales last month rose from a year earlier, because the government did not tighten social distancing measures this year, as it seeks to live with COVID-19, similar to other countries, Wu said.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in