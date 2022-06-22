GAMING
Soft-World to diversify
Soft-World International Corp (智冠科技), an online game developer, yesterday told shareholders that the company would continue to diversify its business scope, provide comprehensive service support and reach more overseas markets. The company’s non-gaming business segment — such as online advertising and marketing, and financial technology — has contributed more than 30 percent of its total sales, and the demand for related services continues to grow, the company told shareholders at its annual general meeting in Taipei. The company reported earnings per share of NT$6.84 for last year, the second-highest in the past 11 years. Shareholders yesterday approved a proposal to distribute a dividend of NT$5.2 per share, or a payout ratio of 76 percent.
SHIPPING
Shih Wei remains bullish
Dry bulk shipper Shih Wei Navigation Co (四維航業) yesterday said it remains optimistic about the prospects of the bulk shipping market this year, despite headwinds ahead. The company told shareholders at its annual general meeting in Taipei that it would be prudent in planning its fleet operations in the wake of potential challenges, such as extreme weather, labor constraints and port congestion. The company reported earnings per share of NT$7.16 for last year, the highest since 2008, and decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2 per share. Many countries are shifting to coexisting with COVID-19, which would add support to the bulk shipping market, Shih Wei said. However, the global economy is under pressure from geopolitical conflict, economic sanctions and monetary tightening, the company said, adding that it would strive to maximize its financial and operational resources to generate greater returns for shareholders.
ELECTRONICS
HTC shares surge 10%
Smartphone brand HTC Corp (宏達電) on Monday said that chairwoman Cher Wang (王雪紅) was named an independent nonexecutive director at the China-based Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想). HTC shares yesterday surged 10 percent, the daily maximum, to close at NT$46.3 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as the move sparked market speculation that Lenovo would team up with HTC in the emerging “metaverse” market, dealers said. The “metaverse” is the in-vogue name for immersive Internet technologies accessed through virtual reality and related devices. HTC said that Wang has worked in the information technology industry for more than 40 years and would continue to promote industrial innovation in the areas of virtual reality, augmented reality, 5G, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
TOURISM
Japan tops destinations
Japan is the top destination that Taiwanese tourists want to visit as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, a survey released on Monday by Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社) found. The top five destinations were rounded out by South Korea, Europe, Asia and Africa, and Southeast Asia, the travel agency said in a statement about the online survey that drew about 3,000 respondents. Europe surpassed Southeast Asia on Taiwanese tourists’ destination lists, which Lion Travel attributed to a lifting of pandemic-related border restrictions in European countries. Europe-bound tour packages remain more economical than packages for other destinations, despite a 30 percent increase in prices, making Taiwanese more willing to travel to that part of the world for sightseeing, the travel agency said.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting