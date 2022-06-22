Solar cell and module makers Motech Industries Inc (茂迪) and Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美矽晶) yesterday provided upbeat business outlooks for this year, due to resilient demand for solar module installations in Taiwan and overseas.
Motech Industries said revenue grew in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, and growth momentum would expand into the second half as its efforts to develop next-generation solar cells have borne fruit, company president Fred Yeh (葉正賢) said in a statement.
The firm has obtained a new order to supply 30 megawatts of N-type solar cells and is stepping up efforts to install new-generation solar cell production lines, Yeh said.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen Taipei Times
The N-type solar cell is expected to offer a better conversion efficiency of 22 percent, exceeding the current industry best, which is 20.6 percent, he said.
Motech Industries said it plans to start shipping N-type solar cells to customers in the fourth quarter of this year.
The company said it has upgraded its solar cell manufacturing equipment in Ma’anshan in China’s Anhui Province, enabling it to make large-sized, or G12, solar cells this quarter, and target Japan’s and Europe’s rooftop solar markets.
The Chinese factory is expected to be fully utilized throughout the year, it added.
Motech attributes its performance to the growth of global solar installations, which are expected to expand more than 30 percent year-on-year to 200 gigawatts this year.
Motech shareholders yesterday approved a planned distribution of NT$0.2 per common share.
The company last year made a net profit of NT$107 million (US$3.6 million), or NT$0.3 per share.
Separately, SAS said it is optimistic about the second half of the year, thanks to robust demand from the home market.
Solar revenue is expected to jump to about NT$10 billion this year, compared with NT$7 billion to NT$8 billion last year, company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) said yesterday.
To cope with resilient market demand, SAS is expanding capacity at its factories in Hsinchu and Yilan counties, as well as in Germany.
“This year will be a record-breaking year,” Hsu told reporters in an online news conference.
SAS plans to start producing new large M10 solar cells in the fourth quarter.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting