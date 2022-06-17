The Swiss National Bank (SNB) yesterday unexpectedly increased interest rates for the first time since 2007, responding to a rise in inflation that officials worry could get out of hand.
It raised its policy rate by 50 basis points to minus-0.25 percent, a dramatic move that sent the Swiss franc surging about 2 percent against the euro, bringing parity between the two currencies into view.
Policymakers led by SNB Governing Board Chairman Thomas Jordan also said that more tightening might be needed, adding that they would remain “active” in the currency market.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Still, the SNB did not repeat its long-standing description of the franc as “highly valued,” as the mounting inflation danger forces it to shift away from a fixation on the haven currency.
The surprise decision came alongside a change in inflation outlook, which the SNB now sees at 2.8 percent this year, 1.9 percent next year and 1.6 percent in 2024. That is considerably higher than in March, when they predicted 2.1 percent this year and 0.9 percent next year and in 2024.
“It cannot be ruled out that further increases in the SNB policy rate will be necessary in the foreseeable future to stabilize inflation,” the SNB said in a statement.
The decision split investors and economists beforehand, with financial markets pricing in an increase in the main rate, but forecasters anticipating no change.
The SNB’s move came just hours after the US Federal Reserve intensified its own fight against rampant inflation with a 75 basis-point increase. The Bank of England was forecast to increase its benchmark rate later yesterday.
It also pre-empts a rate increase in the neighboring eurozone. The European Central Bank (ECB) — whose stance the SNB has tended to follow — would only start lifting rates next month, with another to follow in September.
The ECB’s tightening has already run into difficulty, with policymakers forced to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday because of a rise in yields in some eurozone countries.
Deutsche Bank AG economists said the ECB’s pledge to create a tool to curb market stress in the eurozone would also allow it to raise interest rates faster than previously expected.
The ECB is expected to increase its deposit rate by 25 basis points next month and then by 50 basis points in September, October and December, analysts led by Mark Wall said on Wednesday.
That is an extra 50 basis-point hike than the bank’s prior forecast, and would lift the deposit rate to 1.25 percent by the end of this year.
“The ECB is deploying its anti-fragmentation tools earlier than we were expecting,” the economists wrote online. “This reduces uncertainties for the second half of the year. The deployment of the anti-fragmentation tools clears the pathway for policy rate liftoff and an accelerated tightening cycle.”
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the