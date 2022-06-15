Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) yesterday said it has no intention to engage in a price war after Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星) recently offered deep discounts to attract 5G subscribers.
Taiwan Star last month rolled out a NT$599 (US$20.16) per month plan for unlimited 5G data services, saying that the package was a 42 percent discount compared with the NT$1,399 other telecoms charge for a similar service.
“When competition heats up, people will come up with various approaches to cope. At the end of the day, they have to calculate if offering lower prices will enable them to keep turning a profit,” Far EasTone president Chee Ching (井琪) said.
Photo courtesy of Far EasTone Telecommunications Co
Taiwan Star and Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信) are offering cheaper plans to attract subscribers and expand their market shares, but such a strategy would prove futile as companies seek merger-and-acquisition deals to survive, given insufficient bandwidth and network coverage, as well as unsatisfied subscribers, Ching said.
Far EasTone has submitted applications to the National Communications Commission and Fair Trade Commission to merge with Asia Pacific Telecom in a share swap worth about NT$24.7 billion, Far EasTone said.
Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) is seeking to acquire Taiwan Star for NT$28.2 billion.
“I believe the competition will be healthier and normal, since the three existing companies will be of similar size,” Ching said. “For consumers, price is not the only consideration... We will not compete irrationally.”
With the launch of a NT$499 rate plan for unlimited 4G services in 2018, the ensuing price war among local telecoms led to declining revenue for three consecutive years.
Separately, Far EasTone’s shareholders yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.25 per share, including a portion from its surplus capital. That represented a payout ratio of 116 percent compared with last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.8.
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion