CTBC supports Paper Windmill’s talent program

Staff writer





CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) on Tuesday announced that it is to sponsor a training and cocreation program for theatrical talent, as the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected people, groups and businesses in the arts and cultural sector.

The program — organized by the Paper Windmill Cultural Foundation (紙風車文教基金會) with the support of the Ministry of Culture — is to provide 80 freelance theater workers with a one-month training course along with transportation subsidies. Through private-public cooperation, the program seeks to help retain talent in the nation’s arts and cultural sector.

CTBC, which has long followed and supported the nation’s arts and cultural industry, said the pandemic has affected everyone over the past two years, especially the arts and cultural industry, which has deteriorated the most, but recovered the least.

From left back row, Paper Windmill Cultural Foundation co-CEO Minny Chang, foundation founder Lee Yung-feng, CTBC Financial Holding Co chief administration officer Roger Kao, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te, foundation chairman Lee Yuan, CTBC Bank public relations director Lin Yung-sheng and foundation co-CEO Jen Chien-cheng pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank

A sharp drop in performances has led to unstable income for artists, performers and technicians, seriously affecting their livelihoods, the bank said.

Despite their ideals and enthusiasm, many people in the arts and cultural sector have been forced to change careers to survive, precipitating a loss of local talent, it added.

The Paper Windmill Cultural Foundation has responded to the crisis with the announcement of the talent training and cocreation program at a news conference, which was attended by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), foundation chairman Lee Yuan (李遠), foundation founder Lee Yung-feng (李永豐), foundation co-CEOs Jen Chien-cheng (任建誠) and Minny Chang (張敏宜), and CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) chief administration officer Roger Kao (高人傑).

The foundation’s former chairman Ko I-chen (柯一正) said it was fortunate that CTBC Bank and CTBC Charity Foundation (中國信託慈善基金會) chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒) were willing to support the Paper Windmill Theatre Troupe (紙風車劇團) during the 2008 global financial crisis, Kao said.

The troupe helps connect Taiwan with the world and has created eye-opening experiences, CTBC said.

As long as there are children and where there is a need, the troupe will be there, even in rural areas, it said.

In the past 15 years, CTBC has accompanied the troupe in visiting all 368 townships in the nation, it said.

In other words, where there is Paper Windmill, CTBC follows, it added.

Ko said that CTBC helped extend the life of the troupe, but the truth is that Paper Windmill has made CTBC not just a bank, but a more down-to-earth social enterprise, it said.