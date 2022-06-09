Taiwan’s banks are to undergo mandatory climate-change stress tests for the first time next year to measure the impact of a range of possible environmental catastrophes on the lenders’ assets.
The tests’ content would be finalized before the end of this year, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Roger Lin (林志吉) said in an interview on Tuesday.
The Financial Supervisory Commission plans to conduct the tests in the first half of next year with the results to be published in June.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
The commission has authorized Taiwan’s banking association to develop the tests, which it is to receive for approval by the end of September.
Some institutions, including CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have already begun to prepare, examining the risks to real-estate assets of rising sea levels or to loan portfolios exposed to industries especially vulnerable to climate change, statements on their Web sites say.
Climate change and government policies aimed at mitigating it are growing priorities for financial authorities around the world.
The Bank of England last month warned that British banks and insurers could see climate-related losses of as much as ￡334 billion (US$419 billion) over the next three decades following the central bank’s first-ever stress tests.
Not everyone agrees.
Stuart Kirk, the head of responsible investing at HSBC Holdings PLC’s asset management unit, criticized environmental “hyperbole” at an event hosted by the Financial Times last month, saying that climate change is not a financial risk worth worrying about.
His comments have since been widely condemned, and HSBC has suspended him.
Taiwan stands to be particularly hard hit by unmitigated climate change. Higher temperatures portend stronger typhoons and more severe droughts, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in March.
They could also threaten as much as 20 percent of the rice harvest and encourage the breeding of yellow fever mosquitoes, which can spread Zika, dengue fever and other diseases.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a