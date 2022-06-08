Chip crisis easing early as growth slows

RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,