Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday.
The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed.
The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed.
Photo: CNA
The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data.
The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical data on safety, quality and compliance with “good manufacturing practice,” the same as for prescription medicine.
The TGA is one of the world’s most credible regulatory authorities as defined by the WHO, Medigen said in the filing.
The COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax Inc have obtained provisional approvals from the TGA.
Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorization in Taiwan and Paraguay, and the company is waiting for a review to be completed in the Kingdom of Eswatini, while New Zealand, Palau, Indonesia, Belize and Thailand exempt travelers who have received the vaccine without requiring strict quarantine measures, it said.
Medigen reported a net loss of NT$140 million (US$4.76 million) in the first quarter, or losses per share of NT$0.66.
First-quarter revenue advanced to NT$326 million from NT$3 million a year earlier, with gross margin of 64 percent.
The company’s operating expenses grew 27.5 percent annually to NT$361 million last quarter due to higher marketing and research spending, company data showed.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10