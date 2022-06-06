A woman stands among hydrangea plants in Yangmingshan National Park in Taipei yesterday. The annual hydrangea blossom season, with 17 varieties, occurs in the park’s fields around Zhuzihu, or Bamboo Lake. The season is expected to last until the end of this month.
Photo: CNA
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
LIMITED EFFECT: The impact on supply chains is easing in Shanghai, chairman Young Liu said, adding that Hon Hai is confident that supply chains are stabilizing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key iPhone assembler, yesterday said supply chain turbulence in China would improve in the second half of this year as Shanghai lifts COVID-19 restrictions at an orderly pace. The company, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said “logistics posed a great challenge,” although most of its more than 30 manufacturing campuses in China have not been affected by Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” policy and a two-month lockdown in Shanghai. Hon Hai said it has stepped up efforts to arrange workers’ accommodations to maintain normal production under the so-called “closed loop” model. The company
Tourism firms are planning to recruit new workers in the hope that the government would ease or lift border restrictions in the second half of this year. Taiwan has had one of the world’s strictest border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic including a ban on foreign tourists. The nation also required all overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine from March 2020 to March this year. The restrictions have led to a considerable decline in overseas arrivals, from 11.86 million in 2019 to 140,479 last year, hurting companies catering to international travelers. The mandatory quarantine period was in March lowered to 10
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest mobile phone chip supplier, yesterday said it is upbeat about market demand in the long term, driven by accelerating digital transformation worldwide. The company’s comments came in response to shareholders’ concern about chip demand after smartphones and PC sales weakened over the past six months. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic stimulated massive demand for computers, communications and consumer electronics, as people worked remotely and learned from home, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) said. “Over the past half year, demand has reduced, as some demand has been satisfied, or because countries in Europe and the US have