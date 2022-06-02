Asia’s factory activity slowed last month as China’s heavy-handed COVID-19 lockdowns continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some of the region’s economies that were under strain from surging raw material costs.
Manufacturers slowed activity last month in countries ranging from Taiwan to Japan and Malaysia, business surveys showed yesterday, a sign of the challenge that policymakers face in combating inflation with tighter monetary policy — without crippling growth.
China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 points last month, improving slightly from 46.0 in April, but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.
Photo: Bloomberg
The outcome was in line with official data from China on Tuesday, which showed that factory activity last month fell at a slower pace. While COVID-19 curbs are being rolled back in some cities, they continue to weigh heavily on confidence and demand.
“Disruptions to supply chains and goods distribution may gradually ease as Shanghai’s lockdown ends, but we’re not out of the woods, as China hasn’t abandoned its ‘zero COVID’ policy altogether,” said Toru Nishihama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.
“Rising inflation is forcing some Asian central banks to tighten monetary policy. There’s also the risk of market volatility from US interest rate hikes. Given such layers of risks, Asia’s economy may remain weak for most of this year,” Nishihama said.
Lockdowns in China have snarled regional and global logistics and supply chains, with Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.
Japan’s manufacturing activity last month grew at the weakest pace in three months and manufacturers reported a renewed rise in input costs, the PMI survey showed, as the fallout from China’s lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict pressured the economy.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan PMI fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.3 points last month from 53.5 in April, marking the slowest pace since February.
“Both output and new orders rose at softer rates, with the latter rising at the weakest pace for eight months amid sustained supply chain disruption and raw material price hikes,” S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti said. “Disruptions were exacerbated by renewed lockdown restrictions across China and contributed to a further sharp lengthening of suppliers’ delivery times.”
Taiwan’s manufacturing activity last month stood at 50.0 points, down from 51.7 from April.
Factory activity in the Philippines last month also slowed to 54.1 points from 54.3 in April, while activity in Malaysia fell to 50.1 points from 51.6 in April, PMI surveys showed.
India’s factory activity last month expanded at a better-than-expected pace, with demand resilient despite persistently high inflation.
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) has received government grants to build a new NT$300 billion (US$10.17 billion) fab after a nine-month deferral primarily due to red tape, as well as shortages of labor and raw materials. The chipmaker yesterday sent media an invitation to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the 12-inch fab on June 23. Nanya Technology expects the fab, to be built in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山), to start commercial operations in 2025. It had expected the fab to start operations in 2024 with a monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers. The new factory would help Nanya Technology solve capacity bottlenecks, it said. The
MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to