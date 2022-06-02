Insurers struggle with COVID-19 payouts

MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to