Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華) yesterday lowered the prices of 300-series stainless steel products for delivery next month by as much as US$250 per tonne, due to drops in nickel and other raw material costs, as well as dampened demand amid an uncertain global economy.
The series of cuts was the first since January, ending four consecutive months of price increases.
“The COVID-19 pandemic ruined the confidence of the stainless steel market. There are few orders and customers are using up inventories at a slower pace,” Walsin Lihwa said. “We are cutting our prices to match customer demand.”
Photo courtesy of Walsin Lihwa Corp
Walsin Lihwa said that it has cut prices by US$250 per tonne for all 300-series stainless steel products to be exported to overseas customers.
For local orders, the prices of the 300-series stainless steel products would drop by NT$7,000 per tonne, it said.
Walsin Lihwa kept the prices unchanged for other types of stainless steel.
The share price of Walsin Lihwa yesterday jumped 2.97 percent after it unveiled a plan to acquire a 70 percent stake for 210 million euros (US$225.29 million) in Cogne Acciai Speciali SpA, a leading stainless steel manufacturer in Europe.
The Italian stainless steel supplier counts Mercedes-Benz AG and BMW AG among its key customers.
“The investment not only broadens our international reach. Through our complementary product offerings, manufacturing capabilities, certifications and sales channels, we expect to be able to extract significant synergies, expand and develop products for new markets, and deliver value to our customers through manufacturing services,” Walsin Lihwa chairman Chiao Yu-Lon (焦佑倫) said in a statement.
The strategic alliance with Cogne Acciai Speciali would help expand Walsin Lihwa’s stainless steel business and enhance its competitiveness, Chiao added.
Cogne Acciai Speciali posted record revenue of 645 million euros last year, up 42 percent from the 2020 fiscal year.
The company makes 500,000 tonnes of stainless steel, mostly for the vehicle, aviation, medical and machinery sectors.
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) has received government grants to build a new NT$300 billion (US$10.17 billion) fab after a nine-month deferral primarily due to red tape, as well as shortages of labor and raw materials. The chipmaker yesterday sent media an invitation to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the 12-inch fab on June 23. Nanya Technology expects the fab, to be built in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山), to start commercial operations in 2025. It had expected the fab to start operations in 2024 with a monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers. The new factory would help Nanya Technology solve capacity bottlenecks, it said. The
MISCALCULATION: Taiwan Ratings Corp director Andy Chang said that property insurers had struggled to find growth and saw COVID-19 as a great opportunity Taiwan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has left the nation’s insurers bracing for more than US$1 billion in claims that the financial regulator is urging them to honor. Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) has ordered insurers to pay out on valid COVID-19-related insurance policies after they faced criticism from lawmakers for dismissing claims, canceling policies and delaying payouts. Insurers are looking to limit their losses on policies after underestimating the extent of the disease. There are more than 6.3 million still active COVID-19-related policies and another million waiting for approval, the commission said. As of Monday last week, insurers had paid out more to