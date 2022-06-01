MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest mobile phone chip supplier, yesterday said it is upbeat about market demand in the long term, driven by accelerating digital transformation worldwide.
The company’s comments came in response to shareholders’ concern about chip demand after smartphones and PC sales weakened over the past six months.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic stimulated massive demand for computers, communications and consumer electronics, as people worked remotely and learned from home, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) said.
Photo courtesy of MediaTek Inc
“Over the past half year, demand has reduced, as some demand has been satisfied, or because countries in Europe and the US have reopened and returned to normal life,” Tsai said. “Demand does not disappear... We do not see a major issue [with demand] in the long run.”
MediaTek expects revenue to grow 15 percent annually over the next three years, outpacing the global semiconductor industry, CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said.
“The global semiconductor industry has faced external headwinds [lately], but long-term prospects are optimistic,” Rick Tsai said.
To attain long-term growth momentum, MediaTek in February reorganized its business into two groups — the wireless segment and the computing, connectivity and metaverse segment (CCM).
The company said faster upgrade of Wi-Fi technology is among the growth drivers for its CCM business.
“We cannot solely rely on the wireless segment to grow [our business]. Our new CCM business is the focus,” Tsai said.
Smartphone chips accounted for 53 percent of the company’s total revenue last quarter, thanks to rising 5G smartphone adoption.
MediaTek shareholders yesterday approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$73 per common share — NT$57 per share from its earnings last year and a special cash dividend of NT$16 per share — the highest in the company’s history. That translates into a payout ratio of about 80 percent, compared with earnings per share of NT$70.56 last year.
AVOIDING CONFUSION: Passengers are to be able to check in two items of luggage, while the free weight allowance is to be increased to conform with other airlines EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that from June 23 it is to adopt a new baggage allowance policy for all passengers with a higher weight limit as it aims to benefit passengers and increase efficiency. The airline currently has a two-system baggage policy: It allows passengers flying to the US and Canada to check in two pieces of baggage with a free weight allowance, while for those flying to Asia, Europe and Oceania there is also a free weight allowance, but no limit on the number of pieces of baggage. From June 23, passengers would be able to check in two
US DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc is set to install the industry’s most cutting-edge technology — extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment — in its facility in Taichung this year, the company said yesterday. In early preparation for the volume production of 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM, “we plan to introduce EUV tools to our Taichung fab later this year,” Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex trade show in Taipei. Gamma refers to the dimension of half the distance between cells in a DRAM chip. Micron is also looking forward to beginning mass production of its
It is about time investors were hit with the reality about electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, but what do tanking shares mean for the much-hyped, cheap capital-sucking EV makers that took the market by storm last year? Stocks of EV upstarts, from New York-listed Chinese firms such as Nio Inc (蔚來汽車), Xpeng Inc (小鵬) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) to their US peers Rivian Automotive Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, have lost their sheen in recent weeks, exacerbated by a broader turn in sentiment and rising rates. Turns out making fancy, future-forward cars is kind of hard. It is even tougher when costs
What do you get when three pandemics coincide with a drought? The most expensive chicken we have seen in years. Prices for the world’s most consumed meat have been surging in recent months. Retail whole chickens in the US cost US$1.79 per pound (454g) last month, the highest price in 15 years of records and about 19 percent more than their 10-year average. In Thailand, the fourth-biggest exporter after the US, Brazil, and the EU, similar birds last week were at 62.50 baht (US$1.82) per kilogram, a one-third increase in six months. Wholesale frozen chickens in Brazil were going for 10.21