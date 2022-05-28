Chinese premier urges action to avoid dire results

Bloomberg





Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) on Wednesday warned of dire consequences if Beijing officials do not move decisively to prevent the nation’s economy from sliding further, saying that a contraction this quarter must be avoided.

His comments to thousands of local officials at an emergency meeting were more frank than the official readout published by state media.

Li told attendees that economic growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range, people familiar with the discussions said.

China would pay a huge price with a long road to recovery if the economy cannot keep expanding at a certain rate, he said.

That means growth must be positive in this quarter, he said, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss official matters.

The remarks reinforce economists’ expectations that the Chinese government’s growth target this year of about 5.5 percent is out of reach.

Beijing is holding steadfast to its “zero COVID-19” strategy of lockdowns and other restrictions, which have brought activity in major hubs such as Shanghai to a standstill.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg now expect the economy to grow just 4.5 percent this year, with some — including Morgan Stanley — downgrading expected growth to as low as 3.2 percent.

Li listed a handful of objectives for local officials to focus on this year, including better balancing COVID-19 controls and economic growth.

Growth is the key to solving all of the county’s problems, such as creating jobs, ensuring people’s livelihood, and containing the virus, he said.

The premier’s call with officials was to urge them to carry out policies introduced by the government in the past few months to stabilize the economy.

Beijing is making sure they follow through, with the Chinese State Council on Thursday sending “inspection teams” to 12 provinces to supervise the implementation of policies, a Xinhua news agency report posted on the government’s Web site said.

The report did not name the regions.