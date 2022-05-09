Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) on Friday reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.26 billion (US$76.2 million) for last month, down 20.2 percent from a month earlier due to fewer working days and China’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Last month’s revenue was down 6.67 percent year-on-year, as strict pandemic measures prevented the company from delivering products to clients in a timely or efficient manner, Airtac said in a regulatory filing.
“However, the company believes that such adverse effects are short-term phenomena, and demand is only deferred to the coming weeks or months,” Airtac said in the filing.
The company said current orders are much higher than its shipments, while the effects of China’s rigid COVID-19 restrictions remain uncertain.
“The company still has a positive expectation for market demand, so it maintains a 110 percent utilization rate to increase inventory to meet the demand,” Airtac said.
The company’s products are used in the production of electronic equipment, general machinery, packaging, automotive devices, batteries, construction equipment and machine tools.
Shipments for the battery, automobile and textile machinery industries posted a higher growth rate last month, it said.
From January to last month, cumulative revenue reached NT$8.77 billion, up 4.94 percent year-on-year thanks to sustained customer demand, and capacity increases for pneumatic components and linear guide equipment, Airtac data showed.
Separately, linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) reported that revenue last month edged up 1.13 percent monthly to NT$2.74 billion, the highest since October, 2018.
The company continued to benefit from pull-in orders from customers in the semiconductor, automation, new energy, machine tool and electric vehicle industries.
Revenue last month increased 22.65 percent on an annual basis, an indication that China’s rolling lockdowns in some cities have not affected the firm’s major manufacturing site in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, although local distributors in Shanghai and Kunshan face logistics problems due to strict pandemic measures.
Hiwin’s cumulative revenue in the first four months of the year grew 25.3 percent annually to NT$10.31 billion, the company said in its regulatory filing on Friday.
Hiwin, which also produces ball screws and linear guideways, said it has clear order visibility to the third quarter of the year.
Analysts forecast that Hiwin’s revenue and earnings would continue to grow this year, given a persistent recovery in automation demand in Europe and the US, as well as price increases in response to a rise in the costs of raw materials.
China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology from within sensitive institutions. Staff were asked after the week-long International Workers’ Day break, from last Saturday to Wednesday, to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that use operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is eventually to replace about 50 million computers within the government, and more in state-connected firms, the sources said. The decision advances
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday reiterated its positive outlook on business until 2025, as customers continue to show a strong interest in securing wafer supply by signing long-term supply agreements (LTAs). The Hsinchu-based company saw prepayments from LTAs swell to a record NT$33.11 billion (US$1.12 billion), up 15 percent from the end of last year, undeterred by growing uncertainty about macro environmental risks including impact from COVID-19 lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates, and higher energy and freight costs. “We continue to sign LTA contracts, especially for larger diameter wafers and advanced products, with 300-millimeter
CHINA SLOWDOWN DEFIED: Only Taiwan was caught in China’s downward trend, reflecting its ties to the country, while all other Asian countries saw production rise Asia’s factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the supply chain effects of China’s lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine. South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 last month, recovering some ground lost in March, S&P Global said. The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced as well, while only Taiwan proved an outlier. By contrast, the equivalent measure in the eurozone was at a 15-month low. “It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs,” S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch said. China remains