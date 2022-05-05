Sri Lanka’s tea exports have dropped to their lowest level in 23 years, official figures showed yesterday, hit by a fertilizer ban and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Tea is the country’s biggest export commodity, bringing in about US$1.3 billion annually before the current economic downturn, the worst since independence in 1948.
However, a ban on fertilizer imports last year — introduced in a doomed effort to save foreign currency and avoid a debt default — hit growers hard, with production falling 18 percent year-on-year for the period from November last year to February.
Photo: AFP
Customs data showed that first-quarter exports this year correspondingly plunged to 63.7 million kilograms, down from 69.8 million kilograms in the first quarter of last year.
The tally was the lowest since the first quarter of 1999, when the country shipped out 60.3 million kilograms of tea.
Export earnings for the first quarter also declined, to US$287 million from US$338 million.
Tea brokering firm Asia Siyaka Commodities PLC blamed the drop on the agrochemical ban, which was portrayed by the government as a push to turn Sri Lankan farming 100 percent organic.
The ban was lifted by October last year following a backlash from the industry, but farmers were left unable to access imported fertilizer as the country simultaneously ran out of US dollars.
Industry officials added that about 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s tea exports had also been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are top buyers of the country’s aromatic black tea.
The country of 22 million lacks enough foreign currency to finance even the most essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines. Dire shortages and galloping inflation have led to widespread protests calling for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.
Sri Lanka plans to replace its “unrealistic” budget and is in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by US$300 million, Sri Lankan Minister of Finance Ali Sabry said yesterday.
The country, hit hard by COVID-19 and short of revenue after steep tax cuts by Rajapaksa’s government, has sought an emergency bailout from the IMF.
“The existing budget is unrealistic, given our challenges,” Sabry told parliament. “We will bring in a new budget that will seek to address core issues of low public revenue.”
Sabry said he wanted to increase tax revenue from 8.7 percent of GDP to 14 percent within the next two years.
Sri Lanka is within the next two weeks to appoint financial and legal advisers for a proposed restructure of its sovereign debt, Sabry said, adding that the government is eager to work with the IMF on structural reforms.
“This is the only way to put the economy on a sustainable footing,” Sabry added.
Additional reporting by Reuters
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
PROMOTION: MediaTek and Advanced Micro Devices replaced Apple and Infineon Technologies among the world’s top 10 suppliers, an IC Insights report said MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, became the world’s eighth-largest semiconductor supplier last year, a report from US-based market advisory firm IC Insights said. MediaTek reported a more than 60 percent year-on-year increase in sales after posting US$17.7 billion in revenue last year, the report said. IC Insights’ rankings excluded pure-play foundry operators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). MediaTek and US-based Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), which generated US$16.4 billion in sales and took the 10th spot, replaced Apple Inc and Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG among the top 10 semiconductor suppliers worldwide. MediaTek and AMD held 2.9 percent and
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the