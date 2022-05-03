HSBC Holdings PLC faces a warning from the UK’s advertising watchdog over greenwashing, and is being ordered to be more transparent over its contribution to climate change, the Financial Times reported.
The Advertising Standards Authority said the bank misled customers in two advertisements published in October last year by selectively promoting green initiatives and leaving out information about its financing of companies with substantial emissions, the newspaper said, citing a draft recommendation it has seen.
The authority is proposing ordering HSBC UK to “ensure that future marketing communications featuring environmental claims did not omit significant information about its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions,” it said.
Photo: Reuters
HSBC is preparing a response to the draft recommendation, which would be examined by the watchdog’s council, it said.
Separately, HSBC’s largest active investor would support a breakup of the lender on the basis that a separate Asia-listed unit creates shareholder value.
Ping An Insurance Group Co (平安保險集團) has held discussions with the bank on the idea of spinning off HSBC’s Asian operations and listing them separately in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, adding that a spinoff would likely win broad investor support.
China’s largest insurer owned 8 percent of London-headquartered HSBC at the end of last year, the bank’s annual report said. About 65 percent of HSBC’s profit before tax comes from Asia compared to a fifth from Europe.
Ping An supports all reform proposals from investors that can help with HSBC’s operations and “long-term value growth,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.
Breaking up the bank could follow the Prudential PLC playbook. The insurance group split its Asian unit from its UK operations in 2019, but kept its listing in London.
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the