Japanese energy conglomerate Eneos Holdings Inc yesterday said that it withdrawing from a gas project in coup-hit Myanmar, days after its Thai and Malaysian partners announced they would pull out.
Eneos is the latest energy giant to retreat from the Southeast Asian country, whose military has waged a widespread crackdown on dissent since it ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last year.
The company is involved in the Yetagun project off southern Myanmar along with the Japanese government and Mitsubishi Corp.
Photo: Bloomberg
Together they hold a 19.3 percent stake in the gas fields, which has been operational for two decades.
Eneos “decided to withdraw after discussions taking into consideration the country’s current situation, including the social issues and project economics based on the technical evaluation of Yetagun gas fields,” it said in a statement.
“This withdrawal will be effective after approval from the Myanmar government,” it added.
An official at the Japanese Agency for Natural Resources and Energy said that the government “takes the same position” as Eneos, adding that the Yetagun project has experienced a reduction in output over the past decade.
Malaysia’s Petronas and Thailand’s oil and gas conglomerate PTTEP announced their withdrawal on Friday. Petronas subsidiary Carigali holds an approximate 41 percent stake in the Yetagun project, while PTTEP owns 19.3 percent.
More than 1,800 civilians have died in Myanmar during the military crackdown and more than 13,000 have been arrested, a local monitoring group said.
With the economy tanking and pressure mounting from rights groups, companies including France’s TotalEnergies, British American Tobacco PLC and Norway’s Telenor Group have left the country.
Tokyo is a major provider of economic assistance to Myanmar, and the government has longstanding relations with the country’s military.
After the coup, Japan announced it would halt all new aid, although it stopped short of imposing individual sanctions on military and police commanders.
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
SHARES TUMBLE: CEO Tim Cook said that the company is not immune to challenges, ‘but we have great confidence in our teams, our products and services, and strategy’ Apple Inc said it expects supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue this quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have been implemented China in the past few weeks will take a toll on the April-to-June quarter, Apple said during a conference call on Thursday. The fiscal second quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for iPhones and digital services, and the company announced US$90 billion in new stock buybacks. The outlook renewed fears that supply-chain woes
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the