CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter this week, the third consecutive week of price decreases.
The cuts in price reflect a decline in global crude oil costs last week, driven by severe COVID-19 restrictions in China, an accelerated pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the US dollar index’s continued gains against major currencies, CPC said in a statement.
According to the state-run firm’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week declined 2.46 percent from a week earlier.
Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to fall to NT$30.4, NT$31.9 and NT$33.9 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to decrease to NT$28.2 per liter, CPC said.
Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would drop to NT$30.4, NT$31.9 and NT$33.9 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would be priced at NT$28.0 per liter.
Other factors weighing on the global oil market last week were Russia’s cuts to gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, and Germany’s support of the EU imposing an embargo on Russian oil, Formosa said.
Separately, CPC said that it would keep prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged this month in compliance with government policy, a move it expects to ease the financial burden of households amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prices of LPG products — such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane and butane mixes and automotive LPG — are to remain unchanged from last month, CPC said yesterday in a separate statement.
The company is to absorb costs of NT$2.3 per kilogram tied to upcoming sales of LPG, it said.
CPC is also suspending liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for retail and industrial users this month, but LNG prices for power generation users such as Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) are to rise by 20 percent, it said.
STRICT RULES: The ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that Hon Hai shut two Kunshan plants and confined employees to their dormitories after some tested positive for the virus Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd (FIT, 鴻騰精密), a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday confirmed that it halted production at its factory in Kunshan, China, after employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which makes electrical connectors and data transmission equipment at the Kunshan plant, said it does not expect the suspension to significantly affect the company’s ability to fill customer orders. It confirmed the temporary closure of its production lines in Kunshan after the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that two Hon Hai plants in the city had been closed since Wednesday,
CHINA EXPOSURE: Investors are increasingly concerned over MediaTek’s exposure to a Chinese market with COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as the possibility of a price war Handset chip supplier MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted a record net profit for last quarter and reiterated its revenue growth target of 20 percent for this year on robust demand for 5G smartphone chips from markets outside China. MediaTek has greater exposure to the Chinese market, but investors are increasingly concerned that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are slowing its economy, and weakening demand for smartphones and computers. Investors are also concerned about a possible price war being waged by MediaTek’s rivals. “MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position backed by our leading technology and broad product portfolio, which enables us to
China’s manufacturing activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2020, official data showed on Saturday, the latest sign of economic pain as Beijing pursues its “zero COVID” strategy. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, clocked 47.4 last month — below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction — as authorities said that a “decline in production and demand” has deepened. The figures come as Beijing’s policy of swiftly stamping out infections with lockdowns and mass testing has been severely challenged by a COVID-19 resurgence. Dozens of cities, including economic powerhouses Shenzhen and Shanghai, have been either
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday projected that revenue would grow by about 20 percent this year, more than double the semiconductor industry’s forecast growth, on the back of robust demand from the high-performance computing (HPC), networking and automotive segments. The world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider added that the growth could continue in the next five years, as it continues to benefit from market share gains, robust customer demand and a new wave of outsourcing from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and one of ASE’s major customers, recently raised the