European shares rose on Thursday as the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its policy stance largely unchanged and signaled a steady reduction of stimulus over the coming months, spurring money markets to trim rate hike bets for the year.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 percent, broadening a rise of 0.1 percent from earlier in the day, while eurozone shares advanced 0.6 percent.
The ECB stuck to its plans of finally ending its stimulus program in the third quarter of this year, but avoided mentioning a precise schedule, stressing uncertainties around the Ukraine war.
Short-dated yields and the euro were driven lower.
“With rate hikes expected to start some time after the end of asset purchases, this sequence provides the ECB flexibility and optionality for the coming months depending on economic developments,” Syz Bank chief economist Adrien Pichoud said.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank would only start raising interest rates “some time” after it has ended its net asset purchases.
Money markets trimmed their rate hike bets, pricing in about 65 basis points (bps) of rate hikes by year-end from 70 bps earlier.
The ECB is facing a tough policy trade-off that is far more complex than in other developed markets, Fidelity International global macro economist Anna Stupnytska said.
“As the growth shock becomes more evident, the ECB’s focus will likely shift away from high inflation towards trying to limit economic and market distress... Contrary to market pricing, we do not expect the ECB to hike rates until the fourth quarter of this year or early 2023,” Stupnytska said.
The ECB is lagging most other major central banks, which started raising interest rates last year.
Technology stocks were the only sector in the red, shedding 0.3 percent, while battered travel and leisure stocks gained the most, with low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings PLC jumping 7.7 percent on signs of encouraging summer bookings.
Birkin bag maker Hermes International SA gained 2.7 percent after its quarterly sales beat estimates, lifted by strong appetite for luxury accessories.
Volkswagen SA fell 1.5 percent after warning of a cloudy outlook, saying that it had started to feel the impact of the Ukraine war on supply chains and raw materials prices in the first quarter.
Worries about rate hikes, a prolonged Ukraine conflict and mixed earnings have investors concerned, causing the STOXX 600 to end the holiday-shortened week 0.2 percent lower.
European stock markets are closed on Friday and tomorrow for Good Friday and Easter holidays.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US