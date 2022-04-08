Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Kunshan, China, said that they would keep their factories closed at least until today, as city health authorities have extended a lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Many Taiwanese manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other components for consumer electronics, automobiles and other products have subsidiaries in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, where the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the past few weeks.
Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), one of the leading PCB suppliers in Taiwan, on Wednesday said that it was waiting to see if Kunshan authorities would give new lockdown orders before it could decide whether to resume production in the city.
Photo: Reuters
Its financial situation was not likely to be adversely affected by the suspension of production, Unimicron said.
Two other Taiwanese PCB manufacturers, Elite Material Co (台光電子材料) and Wus Printed Circuit Co (楠梓電子), said they had advised clients about shipment changes due to the production pause and would continue to abide by the city’s COVID-19 prevention regulations.
The Kunshan lockdown is likely to disrupt supply chains as orders back up and firms such as Unimicron, which supplies Apple Inc, might be affected, analysts said.
Twenty to 25 percent of Unimicron’s production and 30 to 40 percent of Elite Material’s production is based in Kunshan, local media reports said.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s