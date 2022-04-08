Factories in Kunshan extend hiatus

Staff writer, with CNA





Several Taiwanese manufacturers in Kunshan, China, said that they would keep their factories closed at least until today, as city health authorities have extended a lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Many Taiwanese manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other components for consumer electronics, automobiles and other products have subsidiaries in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, where the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the past few weeks.

Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), one of the leading PCB suppliers in Taiwan, on Wednesday said that it was waiting to see if Kunshan authorities would give new lockdown orders before it could decide whether to resume production in the city.

Printed circuit boards are pictured at the production facility of the automated test equipment designer and solutions provider Aemulus Holdings Berhad in Penang, Malaysia on Sept. 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Its financial situation was not likely to be adversely affected by the suspension of production, Unimicron said.

Two other Taiwanese PCB manufacturers, Elite Material Co (台光電子材料) and Wus Printed Circuit Co (楠梓電子), said they had advised clients about shipment changes due to the production pause and would continue to abide by the city’s COVID-19 prevention regulations.

The Kunshan lockdown is likely to disrupt supply chains as orders back up and firms such as Unimicron, which supplies Apple Inc, might be affected, analysts said.

Twenty to 25 percent of Unimicron’s production and 30 to 40 percent of Elite Material’s production is based in Kunshan, local media reports said.