Gogoro dives on US debut
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) on Tuesday made its debut on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, but its shares plunged more than 12 percent as tech stocks on the US market suffered heavy losses amid rising fears that the US Federal Reserve would become more aggressive in tightening its monetary policy. Gogoro, which is the first Taiwanese unicorn start-up to list its shares on the NASDAQ, closed down 12.3 percent at US$14.02, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ index fell 2.26 percent. Gogoro completed a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp on Monday. It has been 16 years since a Taiwanese company has listed in the US, although Gogoro’s listing is a so-called backdoor listing, as Poema Global shares had previously been traded on the NASDAQ.
Foreigners sell NT$7.2bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$7.2 billion (US$250.26 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$316.17 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$469.79 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were Innolux Corp (群創), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), while the top three shares they bought were China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.7 trillion, or 41.54 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
Financial shares shine
Financial shares have grown into an investment bright spot on the local bourse, outperforming tech and non-tech shares due to interest rate hikes at home and abroad, analysts said last week. Financial shares gained 6 percent last month, bucking declines of 1 to 2 percent in tech and non-tech shares, Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co (國泰投信) said. Investors expect financial stocks to benefit from widening interest spread after Taiwan and the US last month raised interest rates by 25 basis points and could increase them further to combat inflation, Cathay Securities said. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 2 percentage points this year, which would be favorable for the TAIEX, it said, adding that it would be worthwhile increasing stakes in shares in the TAIEX, as the main board has fallen to a relative cheap point with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4, compared with 13 in October last year.
Forte Hotel Hsinchu closing
Forte Hotel Hsinchu (新竹福泰商務飯店) has announced that it plans to stop offering guestrooms on May 10 and exit the market at the end of the month, when its lease is due to expire. The hotel, which has 138 guestrooms, said that the closure has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, as its occupancy rates have been 60 to 70 percent on average since the level 3 COVID-19 alert ended last year, thanks to a boom in domestic tourism. It said that it would not rule out a return to the market if the opportunity arises. Apart from the Hsinchu property, the group operates nine hotels in Taipei, Yilan, Taichung, Changhua and Chiayi. Four of them currently serve as quarantine facilities.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
