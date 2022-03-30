Next Bank (將來銀行) commenced operations yesterday, becoming the nation’s third Web-only bank to launch services.
More than 40,000 individuals have reserved their bank account numbers on the virtual bank’s Web site since it launched the reservation service on March 7, Next Bank general manager Berlin Hsu (許柏林) said, adding that about 70 percent of them chose their own numbers.
“The popularity of the reservation service indicates that our innovation is well embraced by consumers,” Hsu said.
Photo: CNA
The bank has set a goal of attracting more than 100,000 customers in two months, more than 500,000 by the end of this year and 1 million within two years, he said.
It is offering an interest rate of 1.5 percent for one-year deposits, 1.2 percent for six-month deposits and 0.8 percent for demand deposits, the bank said.
The bank has partnered with Visa Inc to issue its own debit cards, rewarding consumers 1 percent “N points” of their spending, with each N point equal to NT$1, it said.
Unlike the Line Points offered by Line Bank Taiwan Ltd (連線商業銀行) and the Rakuten points by Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀), which can be used in the ecosystem of the two virtual banks’ affiliate shopping platforms, N points can only be used for debit card service, it said.
Next Bank plans to develop its own ecosystem in collaboration with major shareholders Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and supermarket chain operator PX Mart Co (全聯實業), which will see the bank provide more services in June, Hsu said.
“We have an advantage over the other two virtual banks in that we have diverse shareholders, so we expect to enlarge our consumer base quickly by partnering with our shareholders,” Next Bank chairman Chung Fu-kuei (鍾福貴) said.
Both Chunghwa Telecom and PX Mart have more than 10 million clients, the bank said.
Chunghwa Telecom, Next Bank’s largest shareholder with a 41.9 percent stake, would focus on the development of financial technology services and consider integrating its reward points with N points, chairman Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) said yesterday.
PX Mart chairman Lin Ming-hsiung (林敏雄) said he has faith in Next Bank, although it took more time to launch its business than the other two Web-only banks.
The firm would partner with the bank in terms of payment.
Next Bank reported a net loss of NT$1.38 billion (US$47.97 million) as of the end of January, compared with net losses of NT$2.2 billion for Line Bank and NT$705 million for Rakuten Bank, Financial Supervisory Commission’s data showed.
In related news, the commission yesterday said that Line Bank is considering to increase its paid-in capital, since its net loss is reaching the limit of one-third of its capital.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from