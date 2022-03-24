Nvidia Corp on Tuesday told investors that it is focused on maintaining growth with new products, including speedier data center chips, rather than embarking on more aggressive stock buyback plans as some shareholders had hoped.
Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress told an investors’ meeting that the company’s priority is using cash to expand its business.
Nvidia has bought back US$2 billion in stock this quarter, she said.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
However, the company has not increased its budget for repurchases.
Nvidia has US$5 billion of buyback authorization left, Kress said.
Some investors had been eyeing additional buybacks after Nvidia walked away from a US$40 billion plan to acquire Arm Ltd last month, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp said.
Nvidia shares slipped as much as 2.5 percent following Kress’ remarks, but soon recovered.
Nvidia’s focus is new products and technology aimed at continuing its rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI) processing, it said.
Graphics chips based on the new “Hopper” design are to debut later this year, the company said.
The processors are created with as many as 80 billion transistors and — when paired with new connecting chips — would massively speed up the development of software that understands human speech and does genomic research.
Under Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), the firm has parlayed its dominance of graphics chips prized by computer gamers into a lucrative position in server technology. The company supplies chips to the owners of some of the world’s largest data centers, which use the technology to power the AI software needed to make sense of the growing flood of digital information.
Nvidia’s Hopper technology, named for computer science pioneer Grace Hopper, is its latest offering. It contains circuitry specifically designed to run so-called transformer machine learning models, which are used to improve the way that machines respond to human speech.
Hopper would also better link with other chips, allowing it to remove some of the bottlenecks caused by transferring huge data sets between parts of a computer.
Nvidia is to rely on contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) to make the chips.
Alibaba Cloud, Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Web Services, Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud and Microsoft Corp’s Azure are among the large companies that would adopt the new chips, Nvidia said.
In addition, computer makers such as Dell Technologies Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co are to offer machines based on the silicon.
Nvidia also announced the availability of the Grace CPU Superchip, its brand name for a new central processing unit for high-end data center computing.
That product is its initial foray into the bigger market for CPUs — a field where Intel Corp technology remains dominant, but is facing greater pressure from new entrants.
80 PERCENT GM-OWNED: The move comes after the self-driving vehicle start-up scrapped an IPO plan to instead focus on ‘delighting our customers,’ its CEO said General Motors Co (GM) has bought out the Softbank Vision Fund’s stake in self-driving vehicle start-up Cruise LLC for US$2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit, Michigan, automaker 80 percent ownership. GM on Friday said it would invest another US$1.35 billion in Cruise, which makes up for the amount Softbank had pledged to invest in the start-up once the company deploys vehicles in a planned ride-sharing business. The deal consolidates GM’s ownership and control over Cruise, and reverses a capital diversification plan by former Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, who was fired in December last
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday declined to comment on a report that the White House had invited the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker to build a semiconductor fab in Detroit. UMC said it would not comment on market speculation, but said it had adopted a policy to diversify production and was continuing to assess the possibility of investments abroad. A report published by the Chinese-language Economic Daily News said that UMC had been invited by the US government to build a 12-inch fab in Detroit. Such an investment would follow similar moves by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and South Korea’s Samsung
IN TAIWAN AND OVERSEAS: Pegatron, Wistron and Inventec are seeking to expand production, while Quanta and Compal have completed large expansion projects Major contract electronics makers are planning to expand production capacity in Taiwan and overseas this year to meet rising demand from clients, with Pegatron Corp (和碩) planning to increase its capital expenditure by nearly 30 percent from last year. The iPhone assembler has allocated US$500 million for capital expenditure this year, up 29.87 percent from last year’s US$385 million, Pegatron said at an earnings conference on March 10. Market demand for products from Pegatron’s three main business segments — computing, consumer electronics and communication devices — would remain strong this year, Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. The company would
HOME TEAM SUPPORT: Amid foreign sell-offs over fears of war in Europe and interest rate hikes, TSMC’s Chris Lin bought an estimated NT$6.32 million of his firm’s shares Several Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives bought shares in the chipmaker last month amid heavy selling by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan Stock Exchange data released on Sunday showed. The data showed that the executives bought 28,000 TSMC shares, after the stock plunged 5.03 percent last month amid concerns over a possible interest rate hike in the US and a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, foreign institutional investors were dumping TSMC stock, recording a net sale of 516 million shares over 18 consecutive sessions from Feb. 18 to Wednesday last week, the data showed. The sell-off stopped after the local