Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has hired the company that freed the giant container ship Ever Given last year when it ran aground in the Suez Canal for nearly a week, disrupting global trade for months, to do the same with its vessel stranded near the US capital.
The Taiwanese carrier has enlisted Donjon-Smit LLC to free the Ever Forward, the vessel that has been stranded in Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore since Sunday night, Evergreen said in a statement yesterday.
The salvor company is a joint venture between Donjon Marine Co and Smit Salvage Americas Inc, a subsidiary of the company based in the Netherlands that ended the six-day saga in the Suez Canal in March last year.
Photo courtesy of Evergreen
The firm was also hired to help with a vessel that caught fire carrying about 4,000 luxury vehicles in Europe last month.
The Donjon-Smit team is working alongside naval architects, divers and the US Coast Guard to free the ship, Maryland Port Administration executive director William Doyle said on Thursday.
There has been no fuel leakage, injuries or apparent damage to the vessel, and trade is moving into and out of Baltimore uninterrupted, Doyle said.
Experts at the scene are assessing the vessel’s grounding condition, the weight of the cargo on board and the tidal range at its location as part of their efforts to devise a refloating plan, Evergreen said.
The Hong Kong-flagged ship became stranded after departing the Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal on Sunday night and has not moved since, mapping data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
The 334m vessel was scheduled to arrive at the Virginia International Gateway terminal on Wednesday next week.
The schedule is probably “optimistic,” because the Ever Forward is “stuck pretty good” compared with its sister ship, which only had its bow stuck, said Nathan Strang, director of ocean trade-lane management at logistics firm Flexport Inc.
However, the vessel is not blocking traffic, and although it might cause “annoyance and frustration,” it is unlikely to disrupt global trade in the same way the Ever Given did, Strang said.
Evergreen shares closed down 3.75 percent in Taipei trading yesterday. The shares have declined more than 11 percent this week.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices 5.83 percent on average for shipments next quarter to reflect cost hikes caused by economic sanctions against Russia. The price hikes would mean extra charges of NT$1,000 to NT$2,400 across its product line, although prices would remain competitive in comparison with foreign peers, the company said in a statement. Next quarter is the peak season for companies to replenish inventory after other countries chose to do away with COVID-19 lockdowns and other disease prevention measures, China Steel said. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a shadow