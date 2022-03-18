The US Federal Communications Commission ejected Pacific Networks Corp (太平洋網路) and ComNet (USA) LLC from the US market, continuing a series of bans of Chinese telecoms over security concerns.
Wednesday’s 4-0 vote follows the agency’s January decision to bar China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) from the market. The agency last year barred China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and earlier it refused to let China Mobile Ltd (中國移動) enter the US market.
The move shows that potential espionage and data theft by Chinese state-owned companies remains a concern under US President Joe Biden after being elevated as an issue by the previous US administration.
Pacific Networks and ComNet primarily sell retail calling cards in the US, the companies said in a January filing, adding that shareholders include investors from the US, the UK and the EU.
“The participation of significant levels of public, international ownership show the companies are very different from a 100 percent state-owned company not subject to external transparency and accountability requirements,” the companies said in the filing.
Pacific Networks is 100 percent owned by Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd (中信國際電訊), a publicly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the filing showed.
Pacific Networks and ComNet earlier told the FCC that their operations are not subject to Chinese government control, and they had complied with FCC requirements. Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp (中國中信集團).
The FCC’s actions against Chinese carriers have drawn attention in Beijing, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) in January saying that the US was using security as a pretext to revoke the license of a Chinese company, adding that it was “an abuse of state power to suppress Chinese companies.”
China said it firmly opposes the US move, as it hurts the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and US consumers, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said at a regular briefing in Beijing yesterday.
“The US should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, and the wrong practice of politicizing economic and trade issues,” Gao said, vowing to introduce measures to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched