UNITED STATES
Li Ning goods intercepted
Goods made by Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning Co (李寧) have been held at US ports after a probe found North Korean labor in the company’s supply chain, Customs and Border Protection said. Li Ning was required to provide evidence within 30 days that its merchandise was not produced with convict labor, forced labor or indentured labor, or it “may be subject to seizure and forfeiture,” the agency said on its Web site. It said the company’s products had been held at ports since March 14. Li Ning did not respond immediately to an inquiry for comment yesterday.
PHILIPPINES
Tax break offer rejected
The country’s economic managers rejected calls to suspend excise taxes on petroleum products. The government is expecting to collect 131.4 billion pesos (US$2.5 billion) this year from excise taxes on fuel, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a Tuesday briefing televised yesterday. Yielding to some lawmakers and transport groups’ call to suspend the levy would cut this year’s revenue by 0.5 percent of GDP, he said. Instead, Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning Karl Chua (蔡榮富) pitched for more direct aid to affected sectors. He also proposed a four-day work week to reduce costs for businesses and workers, a move done in past oil shocks.
ENTERTAINMENT
EU approves MGM sale
The EU on Tuesday approved the purchase by Amazon.com Inc of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) studios, but the deal, which would boost the tech giant’s streaming ambitions, still needs to clear regulatory hurdles in the US. The US$8.4 billion buyout would bolster Amazon Prime Video with about 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows as it faces off with the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co in a fast-evolving market. The European Commission said in a statement that the proposed transaction would raise “no competition concerns” and “cleared the case unconditionally.”
AUTOMOTIVE
BYD hikes prices again
Chinese automaker BYD Co (比亞迪) is raising the prices of its new-energy vehicles for a second time in less than two months, citing surging raw material costs. The Shenzhen-based auto manufacturer that is backed by Warren Buffett is increasing prices on its Dynasty and Ocean series of vehicles by 3,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$473 to US$945), the company said on Sina Weibo (微博) late on Tuesday. Tesla Inc also hiked prices in China and the US twice in less than a week, with CEO Elon Musk warning the company is facing “significant” inflationary pressures around raw materials and logistics.
COMMODITIES
Glencore issues warning
Global commodity markets will need to adapt to a lack of supply from Russia and Ukraine, global miner and commodities trader Glencore PLC said in its annual report yesterday. “Over time, global commodity trade flows will need to adapt to some or all of Russian/Ukrainian supply being unavailable, whether due to infrastructure damage, sanctions or ethical concerns,” Glencore said. Russia is a key supplier of oil, natural gas, coal, aluminum and nickel, while Ukraine is a major grain producer and exporter. Volatility in all these commodities has spiked, Glencore said. Uncertainty over the supply of commodities might disrupt trade flows, and push commodity prices and input costs up, it said.
BIG SPENDERS: Analysts said they believed Apple was responsible for NT$405.4 billion in TSMC sales, while they suspected that AMD generated NT$153.74 billion in sales Sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer grew to account for 26 percent of the chipmaker’s total revenue last year. Although TSMC financial data did not specify the customer, analysts said they suspect it was Apple Inc. TSMC’s largest customer contributed NT$405.4 billion (US$14.27 billion) to the chipmaker’s sales, up NT$68.63 billion or 20.37 percent from 2020. That brought the largest customer’s share of TSMC’s sales to 26 percent, up from 25 percent a year earlier. The data reinforced analysts’ suspicions that the customer is Apple, as revenue from its TSMC orders grew more than 20 percent from a year earlier. TSMC’s
TIGHT SUPPLY: Chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers’ production capacity is ‘basically sold out’ for the next three years, with the firm unable to meet demand GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that a new 12-inch fab to be built in Italy would begin operations in the second half of next year to meet customer demand. The fab, the first 12-inch fabrication facility in Italy, has received robust support from European customers, the Hsinchu-based company said. Construction would begin as soon as subsidies are approved, it said, adding that it expects to receive funds from the Italian government and from a new EU project that aims to build a more resilient chip supply chain in Europe. “Demand remains very healthy and very
MAJOR ISSUE: CPC Corp would experience losses of about NT$500 billion if crude oil prices increase to US$150 per barrel, as has been forecast, the firm’s president said Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is about 71 percent covered by mid to long-term contracts, mainly with Australia and Qatar, as well as 12 other countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a report to the legislature yesterday. Although Taiwan’s trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant, Russia is the third-largest supplier of LNG to Taiwan, accounting for 9.7 percent of supply, the ministry said. The nation’s LNG contract with Russia is set to expire this month, the ministry said, adding that it has already identified alternative supply sources such as the US. Taiwan currently has an LNG safety stock
DISINTEREST IN RUSSIA: The group’s life insurer said that it would not increase its position in Russian bonds, as the Ukraine war has made it unsuitable for its ESG Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it would not accept rubles for interest payments for the Russian bonds it holds, as the terms of the bonds explicitly stipulate that the interest should be paid in US dollars. It would seek to minimize its losses by negotiating with custodian banks and “take action together,” the financial services provider told an investors’ conference. The comments came after Russia on March 5 said that it would pay sovereign and corporate debtors in rubles if they are from countries that have acted in an “unfriendly manner” to Russia after Moscow on Feb. 24 launched