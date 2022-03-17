World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Li Ning goods intercepted

Goods made by Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning Co (李寧) have been held at US ports after a probe found North Korean labor in the company’s supply chain, Customs and Border Protection said. Li Ning was required to provide evidence within 30 days that its merchandise was not produced with convict labor, forced labor or indentured labor, or it “may be subject to seizure and forfeiture,” the agency said on its Web site. It said the company’s products had been held at ports since March 14. Li Ning did not respond immediately to an inquiry for comment yesterday.

PHILIPPINES

Tax break offer rejected

The country’s economic managers rejected calls to suspend excise taxes on petroleum products. The government is expecting to collect 131.4 billion pesos (US$2.5 billion) this year from excise taxes on fuel, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a Tuesday briefing televised yesterday. Yielding to some lawmakers and transport groups’ call to suspend the levy would cut this year’s revenue by 0.5 percent of GDP, he said. Instead, Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning Karl Chua (蔡榮富) pitched for more direct aid to affected sectors. He also proposed a four-day work week to reduce costs for businesses and workers, a move done in past oil shocks.

ENTERTAINMENT

EU approves MGM sale

The EU on Tuesday approved the purchase by Amazon.com Inc of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) studios, but the deal, which would boost the tech giant’s streaming ambitions, still needs to clear regulatory hurdles in the US. The US$8.4 billion buyout would bolster Amazon Prime Video with about 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows as it faces off with the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co in a fast-evolving market. The European Commission said in a statement that the proposed transaction would raise “no competition concerns” and “cleared the case unconditionally.”

AUTOMOTIVE

BYD hikes prices again

Chinese automaker BYD Co (比亞迪) is raising the prices of its new-energy vehicles for a second time in less than two months, citing surging raw material costs. The Shenzhen-based auto manufacturer that is backed by Warren Buffett is increasing prices on its Dynasty and Ocean series of vehicles by 3,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$473 to US$945), the company said on Sina Weibo (微博) late on Tuesday. Tesla Inc also hiked prices in China and the US twice in less than a week, with CEO Elon Musk warning the company is facing “significant” inflationary pressures around raw materials and logistics.

COMMODITIES

Glencore issues warning

Global commodity markets will need to adapt to a lack of supply from Russia and Ukraine, global miner and commodities trader Glencore PLC said in its annual report yesterday. “Over time, global commodity trade flows will need to adapt to some or all of Russian/Ukrainian supply being unavailable, whether due to infrastructure damage, sanctions or ethical concerns,” Glencore said. Russia is a key supplier of oil, natural gas, coal, aluminum and nickel, while Ukraine is a major grain producer and exporter. Volatility in all these commodities has spiked, Glencore said. Uncertainty over the supply of commodities might disrupt trade flows, and push commodity prices and input costs up, it said.