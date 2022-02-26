Prices at Cama Coffee Roasters stores are to rise starting today due to a steep increase in the cost of coffee beans, company chairman Ho Ping-lin (何炳霖) said yesterday.
Prices of items on Cama’s Fresh Roasted Coffee and Classic Pour Over Coffee menus would increase by NT$5 to NT$10, while the prices on its Cold Brew Coffee menu and its Drip Bag Coffee line would be raised by NT$5, Ho said.
The price hikes reflect rising inflation worldwide and an underwhelming crop yield on coffee farms, which has resulted in an 80 percent spike in the cost of coffee beans, Cama said.
“The current plight faced by the industry is the toughest in 10 years,” Cama said in a letter on its Web site addressed to its customers.
In addition to inflation and the effects of climate change, the other main challenge in the coffee industry has been a shortage of labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed crop harvesting and supply chains, the company said.
Cama has been dealing with cost increases since last year, when the price of its beans rose 60 percent, along with a hike in the cost of other items, such as disposable tableware, the letter said.
As a result, the company had no choice but to raise its prices in a bid to maintain its quality service to its customers, Cama said.
While the price increases take effect today, Cama said that it was launching a special promotion for its members that runs until Tuesday.
During the four-day promotion, Cama members can obtain digital vouchers for a 12 percent discount on large cups of Americano, latte and flavored coffee from its Fresh Roasted Coffee menu, the company said.
Cama, a local chain known for its moderate prices and freshly brewed coffee, has 160 stores nationwide and is planning to expand to some Southeast Asian nations.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal