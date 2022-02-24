Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) is seeking to expand under a multibrand and asset-light business model that might allow it to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024.
The strategy means the group would focus on hotel and restaurant operations rather than invest in physical assets, because such an approach can deliver a better return on assets, lower profit volatility, greater flexibility and higher scale-driven cost savings, Cosmos chief executive officer Mike Chang (張東豪) said in an interview with the Chinese-language Commercial Times yesterday.
The group’s properties include Hua Shan Din (華山町) near Taipei’s Zhongxiao-Xinsheng MRT Station, Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station, Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near Ximen MRT Station, Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi City and Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗天合) in Hualien County.
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
The group also runs the off-site restaurant Cosmos Banquet at the Taipei International Convention Center.
To achieve growth and sustainability in the capital markets in 2024, the group intends to add affiliated Yaward Resort Taoyuan (悅華大酒店) to its portfolio, among other things, Chang said in the report.
The group is positive that the tourism industry would thrive in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era and it is collaborating with Phoenix Tours International Inc (鳳凰旅行社) to develop a new hotel in Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球), which might open next year, the report said.
The group would also launch a new design hotel, named Cosmos Boutique (天成丰閣), in Taichung in 2024, it said.
In addition, the group is seeking to tap into the high-end camping market, a life experience that is gaining appeal with travelers, it added.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal