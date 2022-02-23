IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources.
Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million).
Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap deal, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
Unimicron said it plans to issue 45.45 million ordinary shares for Subtron shares, with a share swap ratio of 0.219 Unimicron shares for every Subtron share.
On Monday, Unimicron shares closed at NT$237.5 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and Subtron traded at NT$40.64 on the Taipei Exchange. Trading of the two stocks was suspended yesterday ahead of the announcement of the merger.
The firms hope to complete the deal by Oct. 1 after gaining approval from the authorities and shareholders, Unimicron said, adding that they aim to integrate resources to accelerate major expansions and satisfy market demand.
The companies also expect to seize emerging opportunities in the electric vehicle, autonomous driving, high-frequency high-speed communication and metaverse markets through technology development in compound semiconductor substrates, it said.
Unimicron reported a net profit of NT$8.23 billion in the first three quarters of last year, compared with NT$3.41 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$5.6.
Consolidated revenue increased 18.97 percent year-on-year to NT$104.56 billion last year, company data showed.
Subtron’s revenue last year increased 24.12 percent annually to NT$4.82 billion, while its net profit rose to NT$593.86 million from NT$206.66 million, with EPS of NT$2.03.
After the deal is closed, Subtron would apply to the financial regulator to delist from the Taipei Exchange, the filing said.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield