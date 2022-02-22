LABOR
Google settles suit
Alphabet Inc’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant. Glasson sued Google in 2020 after repeated efforts to report pregnancy discrimination were ignored, she said in October last year. She estimated that her legal fight would cost more than US$100,000 and take a heavy toll on her mental health. Glasson said that her experience at Google left her with insomnia, panic attacks and heart palpitations. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Glasson confirmed the settlement, but did not provide details.
JAPAN
PM touts ‘new capitalism’
The benefits of growth should not belong to a limited group, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said yesterday, as he faced questions in parliament over policies that some say are negative for stock prices. “Capitalism isn’t sustainable unless it is something that belongs to all stakeholders,” Kishida said of his “new capitalism” policies. “From that point of view, it’s important to accept that the fruits of growth are flowing to shareholders and to think about that situation.” While the full details of Kishida’s economic policy program have yet to be unveiled, he has talked of a shift away from shareholder-focused capitalism and a bid to expand the middle classes.
REAL ESTATE
Colliers sees expansion
Colliers International Group Inc expects more real-estate investment trusts (REITs) to be formed in India’s nascent market following the robust performance of their listed peers in the country. “We expect a lot more REITs to happen over the next one year, given that all REITs have done well in spite of uncertainties,” Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer for the property consultancy firm’s Indian operations, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Going forward, there would also be industrial and retail REITs, while office REITs will continue.”
LOGISTICS
GXO nears Clipper buyout
GXO Logistics Inc reached a preliminary agreement to buy Clipper Logistics PLC for about ￡943 million (US$1.29 billion) in a deal that would combine two global supply chain management giants. Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO’s offer is valued at ￡9.20 per share for Clipper, with ￡6.90 in cash and the rest in new GXO shares, the companies said in a statement on Sunday. London-based Clipper said its board would unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders. Clipper handles logistics for many major European retailers including Asda Stores Ltd and ASOS PLC. GXO operates hundreds of warehouses globally.
METALS
Amplats plans payout
Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) is to pay out 80 billion rands (US$5.26 billion) in dividends after the world’s biggest platinum miner by market value reported bumper profit driven by surging metal prices and higher output, it said yesterday. The Johannesburg-based company’s dividend equates to 100 percent of headline earnings, it said in a statement. Amplats declared a second-half payout, including a special dividend, of 33 billion rands, or 125 rands per share, raising the full-year return to 80 billion rands. The payout beefs up the coffers of Anglo American PLC, which owns about 79 percent of Amplats — one of its most profitable units.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the