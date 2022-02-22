The US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that a recent spike in avocado prices was an example of businesses “taking advantage” of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions to push up food costs.
The US government was to allow imports of Mexican avocados to restart yesterday, ending a week-long suspension triggered by a threat against a US Department of Agriculture food inspector.
Prices in Chicago surged during the ban.
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’
“I would raise some serious questions about that cost increase given the fact it was obvious this was a short-term situation,” Vilsack said in an interview in Dubai on Sunday. “There’s no justification for that. None.”
Food prices have soared globally in the past year as economies recover from the pandemic. Producers and transporters are struggling to cope with the surge in demand, leading to huge delays moving goods through ports.
The rise in food costs has contributed to US inflation accelerating to 7.5 percent, putting pressure on US President Joe Biden ahead of November’s midterm elections.
‘TAKING ADVANTAGE’
While the economic rebound and logistical snarls are causing cost increases, not all of them are justified, Vilsack said.
He is in Dubai to promote US agricultural trade with the United Arab Emirates and neighbors such as Saudi Arabia.
“The question is whether all those increases are directly correlated to those causes or whether people are taking advantage,” he said. “There are some comments I’ve read — attributed to some folks in the agribusiness world — where they’re suggesting or at least intimating that this is an opportunity to raise prices beyond what is necessary to deal with supply chain challenges they may face.”
Food prices should start to fall as the US economy normalizes and supply problems are resolved, he said.
“If they come down, will they come down commensurate with how much they went up?” he said. “If they don’t, that would suggest there’s something more afoot here. People should be asking those questions.”
Vilsack rejected a call from Republicans for “damages” from China to address shortfalls in purchases of US exports.
US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and a group of colleagues said last week that Beijing failed to meet a commitment as part of the first phase of a US-China trade deal to buy US$16 billion of agricultural goods in 2020 and last year.
“That’s interesting coming from the party that basically caused the problem to begin with,” Vilsack said. “That’s not an answer. The answer is negotiations. The answer is looking for ways in which we can strengthen the trading relationship in agriculture with the Chinese. I’m confident we’ll see a better performance.”
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the