China’s home price declines eased for a second month last month, offering a rare glimmer of hope to the embattled property sector.
New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, fell 0.04 percent last month from December, when they dropped 0.28 percent, Chinese National Bureau of Statistics figures showed yesterday.
Prices in large cities rose.
Sentiment in China’s home market has been dented by a worsening liquidity crisis among real-estate developers following a regulatory clampdown on excessive leverage.
Shares of Chinese developers slumped yesterday after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd (正榮地產) said that it might not meet its obligations, another negative surprise only weeks after it announced plans to redeem a perpetual bond.
Chinese authorities have been tweaking some of their tightening measures to arrest the property slowdown, which has been hurting growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
Banks in several Chinese cities have cut mortgage down payments for some homebuyers, local media reported last week, in a move that might boost flagging housing demand.
“The dataset is a small positive signal that the quarter-long credit easing in the property sector has curbed an abrupt slowdown,” said Yan Yuejin (嚴躍進), research director at E-house China Research and Development Institute (易居研究院). “If the credit loosening continues, we can pin hopes on a more evident warm-up in the second quarter.”
Home prices have begun to pick up across national hubs and regional economic centers. The four largest cities saw prices climb 0.65 percent on average last month, the biggest increase since June last year. Values gained 0.06 percent in so-called tier-2 cities following three months of declines.
Still, values in tier-3 cities slipped 0.21 percent, the fifth consecutive monthly drop. Prices across the nation in the secondary market declined 0.28 percent, down for a sixth month.
Even with home values showing signs of stabilizing, a slump in sales is continuing to add pressure on builders’ cash flows.
The top 100 developers saw sales drop 40 percent last month from a year earlier, preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp (中國房產信息集團) showed.
For many developers, it is unlikely that the crisis will end soon.
China Vanke Co (萬科) chairman Yu Liang (郁亮) urged staff to prepare for a battle that could make or break the firm, the South China Morning Post reported last week.
Global credit rating firms are withdrawing their assessments on property bonds, while a string of auditor resignations is adding to doubts over financial transparency weeks before earnings season.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the