LODGING
Airbnb beats estimates
Airbnb Inc beat revenue and profit estimates in the fourth quarter of last year, bucking a wave of COVID-19 infections and heading into this year even stronger than before the pandemic. The shares jumped in extended trading. Revenue grew 78 percent to US$1.53 billion, Airbnb said in a statement on Tuesday. That beat analysts’ projections of US$1.46 billion. The San Francisco-based company reported net income of US$55 million compared with a loss of US$3.9 billion a year earlier, marking a record for the period. Earnings per share were US$0.08, beating estimates of US$0.03. Airbnb chief executive officer Brian Chesky called the results “the best year in our company’s history,” and said that the company was able to weather the pandemic because of its highly adaptable business model.
JAPAN
Tokyo stocks increase
Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher yesterday, after Wall Street rallied as fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine eased. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 2.22 percent or 595.21 points at 27,460.40, while the broader TOPIX gained 1.67 percent or 31.93 points to 1,946.63. After Wall Street stocks cheered Russia’s announcement that some of its troops on the countries’ border had started pulling back, “excess worries over the Ukraine situation eased,” supporting the Tokyo market, Okasan Online Securities Co said in a note. Among major shares, Sony Group Corp rallied 1.02 percent to ￥12,335 after announcing that capital expenditure on a joint plant with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) would rise by more than ￥100 billion (US$864 million) to US$8.6 billion.
INTERNET
Facebook settles suit
Facebook agreed to pay US$90 million to settle a decade-old privacy lawsuit accusing it of tracking users’ Internet activity even after they had logged out of the social media Web site. A proposed preliminary settlement was filed on Monday night with the US District Court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge’s approval. The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly. Users accused the Meta Platforms Inc unit of breaching federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws by using plug-ins to store cookies that tracked when they visited outside Web sites containing Facebook “like” buttons. Facebook then allegedly compiled users’ browsing histories into profiles that it sold to advertisers. The case had been dismissed in June 2017, but was revived in April 2020 by a federal appeals court, which said users could try to prove that the company profited unjustly and violated their privacy. Facebook denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the costs and risks of a trial, settlement papers said.
TRANSPORTATION
AirAsia may rent flying taxis
Malaysia’s AirAsia is close to reaching an agreement to lease Vertical Aerospace Ltd flying taxis, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a raft of carriers moving into the potential market to offer short, battery-powered flights. The people asked not to be named because discussions were confidential. Avolon, an investor in Vertical, has ordered 500 of the UK start-up’s VX4 aircraft, conditioned on milestones including certification. The commitment is likely to cover more than 50 VX4 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, two of the people said. The eVTOLs, which are in development, carry four passengers and a pilot for a target range of more than 160km, enough for short hops across or between cities.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the