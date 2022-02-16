MINING
BHP profit rises 77%
Mining giant BHP Group yesterday released record half-year earnings, with profit up 77 percent. The company also outpaced dividend estimates, delivering a record interim dividend to shareholders of US$1.50 for the third year running. BHP’s Western Australia iron ore business drove the miner’s US$9.4 billion attributable profit, helped along by strong prices for coking coal and copper. “We mitigated the impacts of COVID-19 and significant adverse weather events to turn in a solid operational performance, particularly from our flagship Western Australian iron ore business,” company chief executive officer Mike Henry said yesterday.
ENERGY
Engie SA returns to profit
French utility group Engie SA returned to profit last year, buoyed by soaring energy prices, company results showed yesterday. The firm posted net profit of 3.7 billion euros (US$4.2 billion) after losses of 1.5 billion euros in 2020. The company expects to deliver growth in the 2023-2024 period. This would be “mainly driven” by its investment in sources of renewable energy, as well as higher results from its Energy Solutions unit, which provides support to cities and industries transitioning to carbon neutrality.
TRANSPORTATION
Volocopter eyes Singapore
Volocopter GmbH plans to start flying electric air taxis in Singapore within two years, and is in talks to offer flights to nearby destinations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The German firm plans to operate a fleet of 10 to 20 air taxis in the popular tourist destinations of Marina Bay and Sentosa, Volocopter chief commercial officer Christian Bauer said in an interview yesterday. As part of its Asian expansion, Volocopter plans to set up maintenance operations in Singapore.
HOUSING
Singapore sales rise
Singapore home sales rose slightly last month, signaling that demand is holding up after property cooling measures were introduced in December last year. Purchases of new private apartments climbed to 673 units last month, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. That is 3.5 percent higher than the 650 units sold in the previous month.
FINLAND
Economy expands 0.6%
The economy posted a sixth consecutive quarter of growth at the end of last year, putting the Nordic nation on a firmer path to a post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery, a flash estimate showed. Output expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent last quarter from the previous three-month period, Statistics Finland said yesterday, citing indicator data. The expansion was 3.7 percent from a year earlier, adjusted for the number of working days. In the near term, higher energy prices and supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on growth, still forecast at about 3 percent this year, Ministry of Finance data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Intel deal expected
Intel Corp is close to a deal to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd for about US$5 billion as part of its push into the outsourced chip-manufacturing business, a person familiar with negotiations said. Tower competes in a market dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), but is much smaller. Its sales are about US$1.3 billion annually. Tower makes power management chips, image sensors and other semiconductors.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program