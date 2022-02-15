Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported its highest earnings per share (EPS) in five years for the October-to-December quarter, thanks to an improved product mix and operating efficiency, the electronic components supplier said in a statement.
The company posted fourth-quarter net profit of NT$2.51 billion (US$90.05 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier, but down 19 percent from the previous quarter on revenue of NT$44.57 billion. It was also up 8 percent year-on-year and 6 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Lite-On attributed the annual increases to steady growth in demand for products used in optoelectronics, cloud computing, 5G, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and automotive applications.
Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times
EPS reached NT$1.11 in the quarter, the highest for the October-to-December period over the past five years, as gross margin and operating margin improved to 17.3 and 8.1 percent respectively, up from 16.2 and 4.4 percent a year earlier.
That brought last year’s total net profit to NT$13.89 billion, up 39 percent from 2020, with EPS rising from NT$4.31 to NT$6.01, a record, Lite-On said.
Gross margin increased 1.1 percentage points annually to 18.5 percent, while operating margin rose 1.4 percentage points to 7.9 percent, it said.
“Due to continually optimizing our product mix, improving our flexibility and response times through smart manufacturing and supply-chain management, and boosting our operational efficiency, 2021 resulted in a record profit margin and EPS,” the statement said.
Lite-On reported revenue of NT$164.83 billion for the whole of last year, up 5 percent from a year earlier.
The increase is as high as 10 percent if a business transfer in 2020 is excluded, said the company, which sold its solid-state drive business to Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp on July 1, 2020.
Last year, Lite-On’s optoelectronics segment contributed 20 percent of its total revenue, while the cloud computing and AIoT segment contributed 27 percent, and the information technology and consumer electronics segment contributed 53 percent.
The company continues to implement a market-oriented strategy, and expanded research and development by more than 20 percent last year, especially in optoelectronics, cloud computing, automotive electronics, and 5G and AIoT products, Lite-On president Anson Chiu (邱森彬) said.
Although its business model has shifted from original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing, the company aims to offer customers a systematic solution through in-house product development, Chiu said.
“Automotive electronics and 5G/AIOT products continued to obtain customer certifications in the past two years,” Chiu said in the statement. “As market momentum continues to grow, they will become the growth drivers for Lite-On.”
The company also aims to expand into smart grid solutions for household energy management in the medium to long term, creating a new growth driver, it said.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program