Depending on his mood, Jeff Weiser settles down to work in a Parisian cafe, a mysterious cave or high above the Earth, thanks to the budding metaverse.
Weiser lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, but his workplace is in a faux realm accessed using virtual reality headgear.
While still the stuff of science fiction for most people, forerunners of the metaverse vision for the Internet’s future are already de rigueur for handfuls of people beyond the gamer and techno-hipster crowds.
Photo: AFP
Weiser, founder of a translation start-up, spends 25 to 35 hours each week working with Oculus virtual reality (VR) gear on his head in his home.
A VR application called Immersed lets him synch screens such as his computer and smartphone to his virtual world, shutting out distractions around him at home.
Along with “increased focus,” the ergonomics are “perfect,” Weiser said.
Display screens hover where they are easily seen and can be changed to any size.
Weiser taps on his keyboard without seeing it, and appears from the outside to be speaking to himself, but in his virtual world, he interacts with avatars of colleagues as far away as Argentina and Ireland.
The COVID-19 pandemic boosted use of telework technologies that make it possible for colleagues to collaborate as teams despite being in different locations.
The Holy Grail is to replicate the kind of personal contact possible in offices.
Florent Crivello cofounded Teamflow, a start-up that tailors software for workers to collaborate virtually from their computers.
“We are building the metaverse for work,” Crivello said, adding that VR headsets are not quite ready for “prime time.”
“All of our collaboration tools are still on desktop; we want to meet people where they are,” he said.
Teamflow virtual offices look like on-screen game boards with meeting rooms, sofas and more.
Workers are represented by round icons that feature their picture, or live video footage of their face, and can initiate chats with colleagues by moving their “pawn” close to that of a coworker.
If the person virtually approached has a microphone hooked up, they can automatically hear each other like they would be able to in real life.
Key to the experience is “persistence,” the fact that the virtual environment exists whether a particular worker is in it or not, Crivello said, adding: “That’s a defining characteristic.”
For example, Teamflow users who “write” on a virtual white board in a faux meeting room would find it there when they return the next day.
About 1,000 people use the Teamflow app every workday.
VR app Immersed, for its part, said that it has gained tens of thousands of users after a difficult period at the end of 2019, when the company almost disappeared. “
The adoption curve was in the disillusioned phase, it was the bottom of the valley and we ran out of money,” Immersed cofounder Renji Bijoy said.
“When I told my team that they could go look for jobs, all seven of them said unanimously: ‘We’re not going anywhere,’” Bijoy said.
The pandemic fueled a trend to remote work, reviving investor interest in start-ups innovating in the sector.
At the same time, VR itself gained momentum, thanks to investments by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc in its Oculus unit and the metaverse overall.
“We are trying to build a world where anyone could live anywhere and put on a pair of glasses and feel like they’re actually teleporting to their virtual office,” Bijoy said.
Missing links, for Bijoy, include lifelike avatars instead of cartoonish animated characters, and body tracking that lets movements or gestures be replicated in virtual worlds.
“It’s not that far away,” Bijoy said of such technology, adding that it can been expected to be seen “much sooner than five years.”
Some users fear that working in VR would be misinterpreted or misunderstood and would rather stay anonymous, such as one graphic designer from New York who used to spend six hours a day working from Immersed during the pandemic.
He customized his Oculus headset for comfort, and built his own room in Immersed — a virtual reproduction of his favorite library complete with rustling pages and soft footsteps.
The New York resident said that his productivity soared, but his health suffered.
He forgot to take breaks, losing track of place and time.
“I would take the headset off and it was kind of jarring, it was just a bit of like a slap in the face, being back in reality,” he said.
A blood test showed he was low on Vitamin D, and he suspected part of the cause was spending so much time out of the sun and in virtual reality.
“I just stopped using it,” the designer said. “I don’t think that it’s healthy to replace reality with virtual reality.”
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued