Hon Hai to launch EV investment in Indonesia in Q3

Staff writer, with CNA





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) in the third quarter this year is to launch an investment to make electric vehicles (EV) and batteries in Indonesia, officials said.

Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia on Wednesday told a forum in Jakarta that Hon Hai, known as Foxconn internationally, would build a factory on a 200-hectare plot of land in the Batang Industrial Complex in Central Java, Reuters and Indonesia-based news Web site Industry.co.id reported.

In addition to vehicles, the factory is to produce battery cells, cathode precursors and telecommunications spare parts, the reports said.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu reacts during a news conference in Taipei on March 16 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

On Jan. 21, Hon Hai and Taiwanese electric scooter brand Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesian state-owned battery maker Indonesia Battery Corp, Indonesian integrated energy company Indika Energy and Industri Baterai Indonesia to develop electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country.

Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) on Thursday told a ceremony to mark the start of business after the Lunar New Year at the firm’s headquarters in New Taipei City that the company would sign a formal agreement with its Indonesian partners next month.

Total investment by the five partners would be US$8 billion, Liu said.

Beyond cooperation on EV development, the project is also aimed at forging a battery supply chain in Indonesia that could help support a sustainable energy ecosystem, Hon Hai said.

On Thursday, Hon Hai reported total consolidated sales of NT$445.75 billion (US$16 billion) for last month, its second-highest figure for January.

Consolidated sales last month were down 10.89 percent from a year earlier and 37.88 percent from the previous month, it said in a statement.

Last month’s results were in line with the company’s expectations, it said.

Hon Hai’s four main products — consumer electronics, cloud network products, computer terminal products and components — posted month-on-month declines last month, the statement said.

However, the server segment performed better last month than in December, Hon Hai said.

The company attributed the sales decline to rising demand for its products during the holiday shopping season in December.

The high comparison basis in December last year caused by the postponement of the rollout of its main products from the second half of 2020 also contributed to a month-on-month drop in last month’s sales figures compared with a year earlier, it said.

Consolidated sales this quarter are expected to be flat compared with the same period last year, it said.

The company is scheduled to publish financial statements for last quarter on March 16.