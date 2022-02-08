Toshiba Corp yesterday announced plans to split into two companies, revising a controversial proposal to divide into three following a tumultuous period for the storied industrial conglomerate.
The group said it plans to spin off its device segment, including its semiconductor business, in a bid to speed up decisionmaking and boost stock performance.
Shareholders, who have clashed with management on the best way forward for the troubled company, must still approve the proposal in a vote expected next month.
Photo: AFP
The original spin-off plan faced stiff opposition from some key investors.
The firm also said it would unload its stake in air-conditioning business Toshiba Carrier Corp, and seek to sell its elevator and lighting units.
“We believe a spin-off is optimal,” Toshiba president and CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told investors, promising it would “enable more agile and flexible operations.”
He said the sprawling business “struggled with the conglomerate discount and slowness in decisionmaking” in the past, and streamlining operations would allow investors to choose the portion of the business that interested them.
Toshiba initially unveiled a plan to split into three in November last year, in what analysts called a test case for other Japanese giants.
However, yesterday it said that “since this is the first large-scale spin-off transaction in Japan ... it turned out there were obstacles which were not initially expected.”
Among those were higher-than-expected costs, and an extensive process to list the two new entities.
A two-way split instead “can significantly reduce separation costs, secure financial soundness for each company, and significantly reduce spin-off uncertainty,” the company said.
The spin-off is expected to cost ￥20 billion (US$174 million) over two years, with running costs also increasing by ￥13 billion a year.
However, Tsunakawa said that would be offset by plans to reduce operating costs by ￥30 billion annually.
The Japanese giant wants the split finalized by the second half of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, but it could yet face shareholder opposition.
Toshiba dates back to 1875, and was once a symbol of Japan’s advanced technological and economic power, but it has been mired in turmoil for several years.
Last year, shareholders voted to oust the board’s chairman after a series of scandals and losses, in a rare victory for activist investors in corporate Japan.
As part of the overhaul, the company yesterday declared Toshiba Tec Corp, and its air-conditioning, elevator and lighting units “non-core businesses.”
It has already agreed to the sale of Toshiba Carrier to the US-based Carrier Corp in a deal reportedly worth about ￥100 billion.
The conglomerate currently owns 60 percent of the air-con company’s shares and is to retain only 5 percent when the sale is completed later this year.
It said it hoped to reach deals to offload the elevator and lighting units within the next two months.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC
‘DEEP, DEEP CONCERN’: Tightening controls would prevent China from using US technology to advance its military modernization, Bill Hagerty and Tom Cotton said US Republican senators are urging US President Joe Biden’s administration to close a “loophole” in export controls imposed by former US president Donald Trump on China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which they call a “clear national security threat.” In a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and first reported by Reuters, Bill Hagerty and Tom Cotton said they were “disheartened” by media reports suggesting her agency was blocking efforts to tighten export controls on US technology destined for SMIC, which they say enjoys close ties to the Chinese military. Tightening the controls “would close an important