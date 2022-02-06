P. K. Madhavan stood proudly next to a young, sturdy mahogany tree, one of 100 he planted three years ago on his farm in Wayanad District in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Madhavan’s 0.8 hectares of land in Meenangadi village used to be lush with cash crops — coffee, black pepper and betel nut — but two decades of drought and unseasonally heavy rain have decimated his yields.
Now the mahogany plantation is one of his only reliable sources of income, earning him up to 5,000 rupees (US$67) a year — and all he has to do is keep the trees standing.
Photo: AFP
The 84-year-old farmer is being paid to plant and protect trees through a “tree banking” scheme, the project at the heart of Meenangadi’s campaign to become India’s first carbon-neutral village.
Madhavan got his saplings free of charge from Meenangadi’s panchayat, or village council, which has pledged lend him 50 rupees per tree for every year he does not cut it down until 2031.
At that point, the loan is written off and he can do what he likes with the trees, including felling them to sell for timber.
“Every morning, I spend some time looking after these trees. I am really happy to say that except for three [which died naturally], all are steadfastly growing,” Madhavan said. “Sooner or later, my land will become a small forest filled with infinite greenery.”
Over the past decade, Kerala’s farmers have faced rising temperatures and erratic rains, while deforestation has caused soil degradation, making their land more vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.
Wayanad District is suffering more than most, with the Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change naming it as one of the state’s four hotspots.
Tree-planting initiatives are taking root worldwide as governments and corporations look for ways to cut planet-warming emissions, and fight pollution and land degradation — or simply to earn credits to offset their carbon emissions.
However, many projects fail when they rely on locals with little time or money to look after newly planted trees.
Meenangadi’s tree-banking project avoids that pitfall by giving farmers an ongoing incentive to protect trees, said C. Jayakumar, executive director of Thanal, a local environmental group helping implement the village’s carbon-neutral program.
“The message here is that climate change is being linked with climate justice,” he said. “Usually, it will take a farmer one or two decades to get the financial benefits of planting a timber tree sapling. With this project, the farmer gets money from the start.”
MONEY GROWS ON TREES
When Meenangadi started its carbon-cutting journey in 2016, an energy audit indicated the village population of 33,450 was generating 15,000 tonnes of excess carbon every day.
To help bring that number down to zero within the next four years, the aim is to plant at least 350,000 trees to soak up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, said K.E. Vinayan, president of the village council.
A farmer who joins up is given tree saplings grown in the council’s nursery or donated by the Kerala Forest Department.
Ranging from trees for timber and fruit to bamboo, most are native species chosen for their ability to absorb large amounts of carbon and withstand wild weather swings, as well as to generate an income for farmers once they mature, Vinayan said.
Three years after planting, the farmer can mortgage the trees for a 10-year interest-free loan from the council, which only has to be paid back if any of the trees are cut down.
If a tree dies due to disease, heavy rain or drought, the farmer continues to receive money for it, Vinayan added.
So far, 780 farmers have enrolled in the scheme, and the village has planted 172,000 saplings, including on vacant lots and those handed out to farmers who support the net-zero push but do not want to join the tree-banking project.
It has already distributed 350,000 rupees in the first tranche of loans, with the second tranche coming soon, boosted by a 100 million-rupee grant from Kerala state.
While a first survey is still under way, Vinayan said that as far as he knows, none of the trees have been cut down.
Yet it is vital that farmers be allowed to use their trees however they want at the end of their loan period, because “they are the real owners and custodians of the trees,” he said. “We don’t want to permanently infringe on their rights.”
The council plans to regularly review the project with a view to extending the mortgage period or launching a new scheme to incentivize farmers to preserve their plantations, he added.
VILLAGE INSPIRATION
Even if most farmers joining Meenangadi’s project decide to leave their trees standing, many environmentalists say that tree-planting drives are not nearly enough to slow planetary warming.
G. Balagopal, an environmentalist and committee member of scientific organization Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, said he supported the tree-banking scheme, but it had limitations.
“Climate change is a global phenomenon — it can’t be mitigated by massive tree-planting in a particular region,” he said.
The benefits of planting trees are canceled out if the carbon they pull from the air is replaced by greenhouse gases coming from vehicles, household heating and power sources, he said.
“The need of the hour is new [green] technology like solar,” he added.
Meenangadi council members said they are looking at other ways to bring down carbon emissions, including shifting to solar lighting and electric vehicles, and using high-efficiency stoves.
The village’s climate ambitions are also spreading. The governing council for Sulthan Batheri Block, the district sub-division where Meenangadi is located, launched its own net-zero program last month.
“Meenangadi’s carbon-neutral mission has really inspired us,” said C. Assainar, president of the Sulthan Batheri Block Panchayat.
For Madhavan in Meenangadi, the village’s plan offers hope that he and his fellow farmers can help calm the erratic weather that has turned Wayanad District from an agricultural champion to a region in crisis.
“I hope the ongoing carbon-neutral campaign will help us recapture our past glory,” he said.
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers
The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18. 6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies. “Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said. The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies,
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief