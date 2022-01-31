Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister.
Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers in the US and Europe — is one of the country’s few economic bright spots. Textiles amount to about 60 percent of Pakistan’s exports, and the nation allowed its factories to open ahead of India and Bangladesh when the pandemic emerged in 2020, drawing orders from global brands including Target Corp and Hanesbrands Inc.
“A lot of orders actually were shifted from Bangladesh and India to Pakistan” during the pandemic, Dawood said. “The other good thing that’s happening is we are now becoming competitive with Bangladesh. Three, four years ago, Bangladesh was really beating us.”
The government also plans to announce a proposal next month to provide incentives for exports to new markets such as Africa, South America and Central Asia, Dawood said.
The nation is doubling down to boost textile exports through measures including tax breaks, cheap loans and supplying electricity at rates comparable to rivals in South Asia. A 60 percent decline in the local currency against the US dollar since 2018 has also helped.
“Pakistan’s exports have become competitive over the past few years,” Ismail Iqbal Securities CEO Ahfaz Mustafa said. “There is a fixed energy tariff regime that keeps in mind regional prices. The government is much quicker to refund the money it owes exporters and there has been a giant currency devaluation.”
The South Asian nation is looking to increase its exports to get out of regular boom-bust economic cycles that have led it to seek help from the IMF 13 times since the late 1980s. It is also trying to revive a US$6 billion bailout program to meet financing requirements amid a record trade deficit.
Pakistan’s commerce adviser said there is “very little” that can be done about the nation’s record-high imports, which are driven mainly by purchases of petroleum products and vaccines.
Pakistan would be “under pressure” if oil hits US$100 a barrel, Dawood said.
He expects food-related imports to decline this year following a better domestic crop harvest.
The nation is also pushing to intensify trade with Central Asian nations by signing agreements and allowing free movement of trucks. Trade has grown to US$120 million in six months of the current fiscal year from US$14 million of the entire previous year, he said.
The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday said that a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed “there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months.” US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department “in a few instances didn’t really get what we needed and we’re going to go company by company and do personal engagement
DEAL LIKELY DEAD: As takeovers of semiconductor firms become national security issues amid a global microchip shortage, deals are becoming more difficult GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) failed to reach a breakthrough in a last-ditch bid to salvage its planned takeover of Siltronic AG, likely spelling the collapse of the US$5 billion deal. The Taiwanese technology company did not resolve the government’s concerns during a private meeting between GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) and German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Udo Philipp, people familiar with the matter said. Siltronic shares tumbled as much as 4.7 percent on the news on Friday, extending the stock’s decline for the year to more than 20 percent. While the ministry continues to examine the deal,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BOOMING ORDERS: As orders move away from neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan’s economic bright spot has found new customers in South America and Africa Pakistan’s textile sector is bringing cheer to its flailing economy, with exports set to swell to a record after gaining an edge over South Asian rivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Textile exports are poised to surge 40 percent from a year earlier to a record US$21 billion in the 12 months ending in June, said Abdul Razak Dawood, commerce adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister. Dawood said that the figure would expand to US$26 billion in the next fiscal year, surpassing the nation’s total exports last year, he said. The textiles industry — which supplies everything from denim jeans to towels for buyers