The data transmission speed of 6G (sixth-generation wireless) networks is expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 5G technology, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) said in a paper released on Jan. 18.

6G standardization is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025, with the first standard technology expected in 2027 or 2028, said MediaTek, one of the world’s leading chip design companies.

“Our 6G vision is of an adaptive, integrated and super heterogeneous wireless communication system, delivering pervasive mobile connectivity in a truly ubiquitous manner,” the paper said.

The sector is making breakthroughs in the research and development (R&D) of key 6G technologies, said Fan Ming-xi (范明熙), deputy general manager of MediaTek’s communication system design department.

MediaTek is bolstering its 6G R&D and is working with top-end researchers in academia and industry to explore innovative technology trends, Fan said.

In addition to several new technologies, such as ultra-wideband receiver and transmitter technology, the convergence of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for networking and communications could lead to more innovative and emerging technologies being introduced over the next few years, Fan added.

The standardization and rollout of 6G technology would follow the timeline set out in the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector’s International Mobile Telecommunications vision for 2030 and beyond, MediaTek said.

The company expects initial standardization efforts to start next year or in 2024.

It said it would continue to develop 5G technology to help push the standardization and commercialization of 6G systems.

MediaTek also outlined new “killer applications” for 6G technology, saying these would drive the need for higher performance, such as extreme holographic and tactile communications, digital twins and advanced telepresence.

MediaTek said that 6G technology could cause data transmission speeds to rise by a factor of 10 to 100, with guaranteed low latency relative to 5G, and provide additional spectrum availability in the 7 to 24 gigahertz and sub-terahertz frequencies, with total addressable bandwidth of 50 gigahertz.

The new spectrum opens up significant opportunities to deliver “extreme applications,” but also creates significant challenges, such as overcoming poor propagation at higher frequencies, the paper said.