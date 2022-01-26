CTBC wins record 287 local and international awards

SUSTAINABLE OPERATIONS, STABLE RESULTS: CTBC president Daniel Wu was honored as ‘CEO of the Year’ by internationally renowned magazine ‘The Asset’

Staff writer





CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) received a record number of awards last year, scooping a grand total of 287 awards at home and abroad, and setting a new record for the number of gongs received by a Taiwanese financial institution.

The company was rewarded for outstanding performance across all aspects of its business, including operating performance, corporate sustainability and digital innovation. Held in high regard within the industry, CTBC is the most internationally influential financial institution in Taiwan.

At this year’s ESG Corporate Awards — a benchmarking service for corporate environmental responsibility, social responsibility and governance — by internationally renowned publication The Asset, CTBC president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) was honored with the “CEO of the Year” award for the third year in a row, in recognition of his contribution to sustainable development. CTBC continues to implement a sustainable management strategy that integrates the economy, environment and society into its business model.

CTBC Financial Holding Co president Daniel Wu, seventh right, and other CTBC executives attend an online presentation ceremony for the UN Industrial Development Organization’s Global Energy Management Awards in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CTBC Financial Holding Co

CTBC also received the “Best ESG — Platinum Award,” in addition to the “Best Social Responsibility, Asia-Pacific” award for its anti-drug education project, and “Best Innovation Initiative Award, Asia-Pacific” for its innovative blockchain applications technology.

CTBC also serves as the Asia-Pacific region chair of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and is a member of the PCAF’s global core leadership group. Together with other international benchmarks for the financial industry, PCAF members are working to formulate a new version of the carbon calculation standard to assist suppliers in implementing sustainable management mechanisms to bring them in line with international standards.

CTBC continues to strengthen its green energy business and has led the way with its participation in the financing of offshore wind power projects, raising nearly NT$300 billion (US$10.82 billion) in capital. Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險) has also invested in green energy, raising a total of NT$46.85 billion in funding for sustainable investment and financing.

CTBC’s outstanding performance is reflected in its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Emerging Market Index. Its banking subsidiary was also honored with eight awards at the 2021 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards.