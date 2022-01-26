CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) received a record number of awards last year, scooping a grand total of 287 awards at home and abroad, and setting a new record for the number of gongs received by a Taiwanese financial institution.
The company was rewarded for outstanding performance across all aspects of its business, including operating performance, corporate sustainability and digital innovation. Held in high regard within the industry, CTBC is the most internationally influential financial institution in Taiwan.
At this year’s ESG Corporate Awards — a benchmarking service for corporate environmental responsibility, social responsibility and governance — by internationally renowned publication The Asset, CTBC president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) was honored with the “CEO of the Year” award for the third year in a row, in recognition of his contribution to sustainable development. CTBC continues to implement a sustainable management strategy that integrates the economy, environment and society into its business model.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Financial Holding Co
CTBC also received the “Best ESG — Platinum Award,” in addition to the “Best Social Responsibility, Asia-Pacific” award for its anti-drug education project, and “Best Innovation Initiative Award, Asia-Pacific” for its innovative blockchain applications technology.
CTBC also serves as the Asia-Pacific region chair of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and is a member of the PCAF’s global core leadership group. Together with other international benchmarks for the financial industry, PCAF members are working to formulate a new version of the carbon calculation standard to assist suppliers in implementing sustainable management mechanisms to bring them in line with international standards.
CTBC continues to strengthen its green energy business and has led the way with its participation in the financing of offshore wind power projects, raising nearly NT$300 billion (US$10.82 billion) in capital. Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險) has also invested in green energy, raising a total of NT$46.85 billion in funding for sustainable investment and financing.
CTBC’s outstanding performance is reflected in its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Emerging Market Index. Its banking subsidiary was also honored with eight awards at the 2021 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply